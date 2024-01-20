Daredevil: Born Again Brings Back Pivotal Creative From Netflix Era

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to go back into production very soon after major changes were made behind the scenes. Marvel Studios fired the show's writers and directors back in October, and it sounds like the show's initial plan to be set in a different timeline from Netflix's Daredevil may be changing. There are rumors that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll are returning as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, and they're not the only folks reportedly returning from the Netflix era. The Hollywood Reporter

confirmed the series is headed back into production on Monday, and the set will see the return of Philip Silvera.

Silvera served as as stunt and fight coordinator on Netflix's Daredevil, and it appears he will be returning to the fold as stunt coordinator and second unit director.

Marvel Producer Confirms Daredevil Is Canon:

Brad Winderbaum recently spoke with Screen Rant and confirmed Daredevil is part of the MCU's "Sacred Timeline."

"I can say that up until this point, we've been a little bit cagey about what's Sacred Timeline, what's not Sacred Timeline. That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, 'We have to stick the landing with the vendors.' It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff. We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway," Winderbaum shared.

"But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying [Daredevil] is part of the Sacred Timeline."

Does Echo Set Up Daredevil: Born Again?

Echo dropped on Disney+ and Hulu last week, and the series featured the return of Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. Winderbaum spoke with ComicBook.com about the show and how Daredevil's big scene sets up Daredevil: Born Again.

"One of my favorite things about the Daredevil scene in the show is how it defines New York and, you know, not to spoil things, but as we move forward into the future of the MCU and we start telling more grounded New York-based stories, like Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil himself as a symbol of vigilantism in that city, as a symbol of what it means to be operating in the criminal underworld in New York, it's just so impactful. And Charlie is Daredevil, you can't really separate the two now. Even in that scene [in Echo], he really ... I mean, you just wanna know more, you wanna lean in. It's the greatest hook in the world for our future, moving forward," Winderbaum explained.

Echo is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, and will leave Hulu on April 9th. Stay tuned fore more updates about Daredevil: Born Again.