Daredevil's Charlie Cox Wants Karen Page to Return

Principal photography is underway for Daredevil: Born Again, a Disney+ series that will feature the likes of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio reprising their roles as the Matt Murdock and Kingpin, respectively. While those two actors are returning to play the same roles from the previous Daredevil Netflix series, reports suggest the likes of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) won't be included in this new iteration. Still, Cox hopes to see Page return at one point or another.

"I would like for Matt to continue exploring because there's a lot of fun stories to tell still," Cox said on stage at GalaxyCon on Saturday. "If you're a true Daredevil, maybe I'm wrong, I feel like there's probably no escaping that there's only one Karen Page."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Interestingly enough, the series is named after a beloved Daredevil comics run that features Page in a lead role. In the comic series, Page goes on a drug-fueled bender and eventually sells Matt Murdock's secret identity as Daredevil to Kingpin. Given the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for taking certain creative liberties, it's all but guaranteed the comic run won't be adapted perfectly.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

