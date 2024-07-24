Daredevil: Born Again Lands Surprising Composer

Post-production on Daredevil: Born Again is still underway, with the Charlie Cox-starring series finding its composers in a surprising fashion. Andy Grush and Taylor Newton Stewart, perhaps best known as the Newton Brothers, are actively scoring the series according to a new report from Film Music Reporter. The duo recently handled X-Men ’97 for Marvel Studios but before that, the pair scored virtually only horror projects.

Horror projects the Newton Brothers have scored included Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Fall of the House of Usher amongst others.

The series wrapped production on its first nine episodes earlier this year after a major creative overhaul saw the series turn into a spiritual Season Four rather than a soft reboot.

“I can say that up until this point, we’ve been a little bit cagey about what’s Sacred Timeline, what’s not Sacred Timeline,” Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum previously told ScreenRant of the show. “That was born of, frankly, a period at the studio where we were like, ‘We have to stick the landing with the vendors.’ It was another part of the company developing the Netflix stuff.”

“We were aware of what they were doing, they were aware of what we were doing, but there was a lot to balance anyway,” Winderbaum said. “But now that some time has passed; now that we see actually how well integrated the stories are, I think that I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline.”

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.