Daredevil: Born Again Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox in Multiple Colored Suits

Marvel Studios has made some pretty big moves with their Phase Four film slate with the introduction of mutants and even integrating one of the Netflix characters. During Spider-Man: No Way Home, we saw the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and it was definitely a delight to see. After his appearance, the actor was rumored to appear in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, which would later be confirmed to happen. Cox appeared in the latest episode of She-Hulk and he was wearing the original yellow and red costume from the source material. One fan has been imagining what his costume could look like in other classic color ways.

An artist on Reddit created two new designs that give us a look at how the actor could look in his classic Red suit with the Daredevil logo in it, as well as the iconic black suit with red accents. When Cox appeared in the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it was like he hadn't missed a step as the Man Without Fear, no matter which costume he's in. You can check out the fan art below!

Daredevil looks very different from his look in the Netflix series, with the character donning a red and yellow suit as opposed to his red suit from the original series. It appears that the character's look in the series wasn't up to the executive producers of the series, but Marvel themselves. During a recent interview with, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Head Writer Jessica Gao revealed that Marvel Studios chose Daredevil's look for the series.

"Usually how they do it is they kind of let us propose what we want to do rather than give us guidelines," Gao revealed. "When they first told us that [Daredevil] was a possibility we just couldn't believe it. And as we were coming up with story and what we wanted him to do, the fact that they kept not saying no was shocking to us. The one thing that I didn't have control of was the suit. They knew exactly what they wanted the suit to look like."

