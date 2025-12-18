Daredevil: Born Again Reveals First Look at Jessica Jones Return to the MCU (And We Can’t Wait)

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has been in production for months now, but today Marvel fans are getting the real paydirt. Set videos and photos during the Season 2 shoot confirmed the fact that actress Krysten Ritter is making the jump from Netflix into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, reprising her role as Jessica Jones: but it’s only today that we’re getting official imagery of Daredevil and Jessica Jones hanging out.

EW has a brand new set of first-look images from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, including an image of Jessica Jones and Daredevil having a conversation on what seems to be a rooftop or balcony, as NYC heroes are wont to do. Check that out below

First (Official) Look At Jessica Jones’ MCU Debut in Daredevil: Born Again

Jessica Jones is known as the acerbic private detective who resents the superpowers she possesses; Matt Murdock/Daredevil is more of a high-strung and openly tormented vigilante, who feels a whole lot more compulsion to do the right thing. Jessica and Matt met and worked together in Netflix’s Defenders crossover event series, but besides trading some witty barbs back and forth about superhero costumes and such, we only dipped our collective toe into what a Daredevil and Jessica Jones friendship looks like.

“Just by the nature of who Jessica is and who Matt is, they both give as much as they get,” Daredevil star Charlie Cox told EW. “I’m not sure we were aware of it when we were shooting it. So we’ve been really waiting for this opportunity for so long now to put these two on screen together and have more fun with them.”

Daredevil: Born Again Can Allow Matt & Jessica to Trauma Bond

The Defenders / Marvel – Netflix

Since the events of The Defenders, both Matt Murdock and Jessica Jones have been through a lot. Jessica ended her series having lost her mom, having to send her friend Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) to The Raft prison (after a villainous rampage) and still feeling the lingering psychological scars of Kilgrave’s possession. Despite all that, Jessica decided on staying in NYC where she can help others. Daredevil, meanwhile, lost his best friend as well (Foggy Nelson), in a violent battle with the assassin, Bullseye. That led to Matt having a deep identity crisis and totally rebooting his life, without Daredevil. However, Matt’s nemesis Wilson Fisk/Kingpin returned and became NYC’s mayor, forcing Matt to put his costume back on and take up the fight that the legal and justice systems failed to.

In short, Daredevil and Jessica Jones are both in a place where they are trying for fresh starts (respectively). But they will both be heroic vigilantes living in the version of New York City imagined by Wilson Fisk. Kingpin’s reign has resulted in new anti-vigilante legislation and martial law across the city, with several powerful figures and/or vigilantes (including Frank Castle/The Punisher) already locked up in his private jail. Just moving around is going to be a high-risk move for Daredevil and Jessica Jones, especially since Matt has already begun to gather his own army to take on Kingpin, including former cop Cherry (Clark Johnson) and detective Angie Kim (Ruibo Qian). It will be interesting to see if Jessica Jones is able to play well with others when it’s time to, or will Matt have to treat her as more of an “independent contractor.”

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will stream on Disney+ in 2026.