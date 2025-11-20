Fan-Favorite Daredevil: Born Again Character Won’t Appear in Season 2

The arrival of Daredevil: Born Again officially bridged the gap between the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s main timeline and the beloved Netflix era of shows. With Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk firmly reestablished, the series also brought crucial characters like Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) back into the fold, continuing the story threads left dangling at the end of Daredevil Season 3. One of the most celebrated returns was that of Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, The Punisher, who played a significant part in the first season’s war against Mayor Fisk’s oppressive Anti-Vigilante Taskforce. The season’s conclusion left the violent anti-hero in a precarious position, seemingly setting him up for a major role in the battles to come. However, despite fan expectations, it appears The Punisher’s war will not continue in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, executive producer Sana Amanat confirmed that Frank Castle will not be a part of the show’s second season. When last seen, Frank Castle had just managed a brutal escape from Fisk’s dungeons after being captured by the Taskforce. At the same time, Matt Murdock was beginning to assemble an army to wage war against Mayor Fisk. Fans logically assumed that The Punisher would be a prime candidate for recruitment in Daredevil’s mission to reclaim New York City.

While Frank Castle is sitting out the next chapter, the series is officially bringing back another street-level hero: Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. Speaking on the character’s return, Amanat underlined that “[Jones] isn’t necessarily a team-up kind of person. So the reason she’s back is because it feels like it’s very personal.” The producer also elaborated on the dynamic she brings to the series, which is known for its grim tone. “She brings edginess and lightness — Daredevil can be very dark and dramatic, and she cuts through the BS in a really fun way.”

The Punisher Has Big Roles to Play in MCU Beyond Daredevil: Born Again

The Punisher’s absence from Daredevil: Born Again‘s second season is likely a matter of scheduling, as Frank Castle is poised for his biggest year in the MCU to date. Jon Bernthal is set to star in an untitled Marvel Studios Special Presentation centered on his character, which is expected to release on Disney+ in 2026. The project is co-written by Bernthal himself alongside director Reinaldo Marcus Green and is described by Marvel’s head of television, Brad Winderbaum, as “really emotional and wild.” While plot details are scarce, the special will reportedly see Castle taking on the Gnucci crime family, a storyline familiar to fans of the comics.

Beyond his own solo outing, Frank Castle is making the jump to the big screen. Bernthal will reprise his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth MCU film centered on Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The movie is expected to feature a street-level story, making it a fitting place for The Punisher to appear. His inclusion marks the first time Bernthal’s version of the character will be in a feature film, and it continues a trend of Spider-Man teaming up with other established MCU heroes. The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in March 2026.

