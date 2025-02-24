Charlie Cox: “Possible” Multiple Daredevil Suits in Born Again (but Which Ones?)

When Daredevil: Born Again begins, it’s been some time since blind lawyer Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) suited up as the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. “A line was crossed,” Murdock tells Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) in the Disney+ show’s trailer, cryptically explaining why he stopped donning the horn-headed guise of the vigilante Daredevil. But when inner demons compel Matt to once again take his fight for justice to the streets of Hell’s Kitchen — first with a red balaclava he takes off a masked gunman, and then a newly-redesigned armored suit of unknown origin — it might just be with a new look or two.

“No comment,” Cox told ComicBook when asked about Daredevil’s Double Ds: the iconic “DD” insignia that has emblazoned the chest of his comic counterpart for most of his 61-year history.

However, a cryptic Cox did tease it’s “possible” Matt might wear one of the multiple cowls shown in the trailer, which includes a never-before-worn silver cowl resembling DD’s black armor, a black cowl reminiscent of his Shadowland look, and the “ketchup and mustard”-colored yellow suit he wore in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (a homage to his original boxer-inspired yellow and crimson suit from the early comic books).

Daredevil’s suit has undergone several permutations since the Man Without Fear-inspired, all-black costume he wore as a vengeful vigilante back in Marvel’s Daredevil season 1. His Melvin Potter-made suit, complete with horned helmet, armor, and padding, was replaced after it was destroyed. Daredevil debuted a new look during his cameo appearance in the Echo series, and Los Angeles-based fashion designer Luke Jacobson made the so-called “Gold Devil” suit that Matt commissioned while in the City of Angels on She-Hulk.

Fans shouldn’t expect that particular costume to make a return in Born Again: showrunner Dario Scardapane has said the series, which is rated TV-MA, is leaning away from Matt’s lighter-toned tryst with Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters.

“You can say that Daredevil is canon in the MCU, those other events happened, but some of them we are not leaning into,” Scardapane previously told SFX Magazine, adding that Matt’s “one-night stand with She-Hulk may be one of those things.”

Marvel TV’s Daredevil: Born Again — starring Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal returning as Frank Castle/the Punisher — premieres March 4 on Disney+.