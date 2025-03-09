Matt Murdock has been to hell and back. After the crimson cowled crusader went to Hell to save his friends Foggy Nelson and Stick’s souls from the Beast — the demon-god of the ninja cult the Hand — Matt Murdock was born again in the ongoing Saladin Ahmed-penned Daredevil run. As Father Matthew, Catholic priest at Saint Nicholas Youth Home in Hell’s Kitchen, he’s been exorcising the devils that followed him out of Hell.

Matt’s Seven Deadly Sins — Sloth (Elektra), Envy (Ben Urich), Gluttony (She-Hulk), Lust (Wolverine), Greed (Kingpin), Pride (Foggy Nelson), and Wrath (Matt’s foster ward Jason) — have possessed Matt’s friends and foes, using them as their vessels of retribution on Earth. Matt has since forsaken his vows and renounced his faith in God, and in Daredevil #18 in February, the Wrath-possessed Jason forced Daredevil to make a damning choice: save his best friend Foggy or the assassin Bullseye.

Daredevil #19 (on stands March 26) will resolve that cliffhanger and conclude the 19-part “Introductory Rites” storyline that began with the relaunched Daredevil (Vol. 8) #1 in 2023. Daredevil #20 (written by Ahmed with art by Jose Luis Soares) marks the start of a new arc with a new enemy, and the return of an old flame (Nyla Skin) and an old look: Daredevil’s Black Armor.

Daredevil donned the armor for the first time during the seven-part “Fall From Grace” arc by writer D.G. Chichester (who had hornhead revive his ’90s look in the recent Daredevil: Black Armor miniseries) and artist Scott McDaniel, which pit Matt against the demonic doppelganger Hellspawn. And now, 30 years after hanging up the black armor in 1995’s Daredevil #345, Matt is back in black once more.

Marvel Comics has revealed the first look at Daredevil #20 (below), showing a Daredemon haunting Matt’s dreams and hunting down Bullseye before the armored Daredevil takes to the streets of Hell’s Kitchen.

Daredevil #20 Preview

Daredevil #19 (“Introductory Rites” Finale)

THE WAGES OF SIN! For months, the Sins of Daredevil have been racing to catch up with him. IN THIS ISSUE, they finally do! And the cost will be higher than ever, as DAREDEVIL makes a decision that will rock the Marvel Universe! The road to the next DAREDEVIL epic starts HERE!

On sale: March 26

Daredevil #20

ALL-NEW STORY ARC, ALL-NEW ENEMY! After the harrowing events of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is more alone than ever before – but he’s still has managed to find some comfort in the arms of a long-lost love! This, while a dangerous new enemy threatens to attack Hell’s Kitchen…FROM THE INSIDE OUT!

On sale: April 9

Daredevil #21

HELL’S KITCHEN IS ROTTING! Still reeling after the harrowing nightmares of DAREDEVIL #19, Matt Murdock is in uncharted territory! He may be surrounded by familiar faces, friends and foes – something’s wrong… he can SMELL it! Nothing can escape The Man Without Fear and even amidst all the chaos and commotion of the city, something is festering inside Hell’s Kitchen and eating its inhabitants alive…INCLUDING MATT!

On sale: May 7

