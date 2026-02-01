Predicting Every Member of Daredevil’s Army in Born Again Season 2

Daredevil’s Army is one of the most exciting aspects of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and here is every character we think will be part of it. At the end of season 1, New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk outlawed vigilantism, forming the fascistic AVTF in order to stop it. In response, Matt decided that he needed to form an army of vigilantes to fight Fisk, setting up the story of season 2.

Daredevil’s Army will undoubtedly have a lot of minor characters and police allies, like Cherry. However, this list is focused on more significant characters, like superheroes and characters returning from the Netflix Daredevil series. So, here are all of the guarantees and a few long shots.

7) Daredevil

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The most obvious character to be in Daredevil’s Army is the character that the army is the namesake of: Daredevil. Matt Murdock will be the leader of the team, heading the charge against Fisk and the AVTF. After leading the Defenders, this shouldn’t be too much of a challenge for him, as he is used to leading teams of superpowered individuals as they go up against criminal organizations.

6) Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones is officially back in the MCU after her last appearance in Jessica Jones season 3. She will appear in Daredevil Born Again season 2, although her role in the story isn’t fully known. She will undoubtedly be part of Daredevil’s Army, and she will probably be one of the strongest heroes on the team.

However, her superpowers probably aren’t her biggest contribution to the team. Her investigative prowess will probably be used to uncover intel on Fisk that could lead to his downfall. Her time as a PI has prepared her for this task, and since this was BB Urich’s plan throughout season 1, Jessica could help in season 2.

5) Angela Del Toro/White Tiger

White Tiger was one of the biggest heroes introduced in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, and now that Angela Del Toro has taken up the mantle, she will probably continue her uncle’s superheroics in season 2. Since she’s a friend of Matt and a prominent character in season 1, it seems like her membership in Daredevil’s Army is almost guaranteed. So, fans of White Tiger can be excited for the upcoming batch of episodes.

4) Jack Duquense/Swordsman

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Tony Dalton’s Swordsman didn’t have a prominent role in Daredevil: Born Again season 1. However, he did have a cameo at the end, with him appearing in a cell in one of Fisk’s vigilante holding facilities. While this could be nothing more than a fun nod to one of the vigilantes operating in New York, it seems like he could have a bigger role in season 2.

Since Swordsman already has a rivalry with Fisk, it would make perfect sense for him to join Daredevil’s Army. He could get pulled into Daredevil’s Army after he is freed from Fisk’s prison, joining the fight against the AVTF.

3) Maya Lopez/Echo

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Before Daredevil: Born Again‘s release, Echo was the most significant character added to the MCU post-Netflix with ties to Daredevil. Her show had heavy ties to the world of Netflix’s Daredevil, and she even encountered him early in the series. It was surprising that she didn’t appear in Born Again season 1, but season 2 can rectify that.

Since Echo has such a connection with Fisk, the story of Fisk’s reign over New York won’t feel complete if she doesn’t appear. She needs to come back to New York and join Daredevil’s Army, perfectly setting up her dynamic with Matt from the comics.

2) Karen Page

Superheroes aren’t the only characters who can be in Daredevil’s Army, and Karen Page would make a perfect member of the team. She has taken actions that could be considered vigilantism before, and it seems like she has a much more significant role in season 2. Like Jessica and BB, Karen can use her background in journalism to uncover info about Fisk, leading to his downfall.

1) Luke Cage

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

The appearance of Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is by far the longest shot, but if any other Netflix superheroes are going to appear, it’s going to be him. There have been rumors that Mike Colter will return for a while, and although there hasn’t been any official word on it, the Daredevil’s Army storyline is the perfect opportunity to bring him back.

Luke would undoubtedly be the strongest superhero of the team, making him a major asset for Daredevil’s Army. Even if he doesn’t join the hands-on fight against Fisk, Daredevil: Born Again season 2 could still use him by adapting his run for mayor of New York City in the comics.