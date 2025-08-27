7 Great Daredevil Characters That Still Need an MCU Appearance

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally brought Daredevil back into official canon—a moment fans have been waiting for since the Marvel Netflix series were cancelled. After the critically acclaimed series on Netflix, the Man Without Fear made his first MCU appearance in a brief but memorable scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home, followed by a stint in She-Hulk. These roles were teasers that led to his first MCU standalone series, Daredevil: Born Again.

While the MCU has already introduced iconic characters like Kingpin (first seen in Hawkeye on Disney+) and Bullseye (Daredevil: Born Again), there’s a deep well of iconic figures from Daredevil’s decades of comic book history who are just waiting for their time to shine on the small screen. Their stories, powers, and unique relationships with Matt Murdock have incredible potential for new storylines that could spell either trouble or redemption for Matt. From quirky, low-level villains to complex love interests and mind-bending foes, these are seven characters who would thrive in the MCU’s street-level world and give Daredevil new (but classic) challenges to face.

7. Mister Fear

Larry Cranston’s history with Matt Murdock goes back to their days in law school, where Cranston’s envy for Matt’s talent lead to hatred. After the second Mister Fear is murdered, Cranston takes over the mantle and retrieves a stash of powerful, fear-inducing gas, which he uses to take revenge against Daredevil. His character arc delves into themes of mental illness on his end, and manipulation and psychological warfare on his victims, creating a villain who doesn’t just fight with his fists but with a mind-altering chemical.

Mister Fear is perhaps best known for his actions in the comics of overdosing Matt’s wife, Milla Donovan, on his mind-altering drugs, driving her to the brink of insanity and murder. If brought into the MCU, his fear gas would translate perfectly on screen, as it could lead to surreal, hallucinatory sequences that force Daredevil to confront his deepest insecurities and failures. Mister Fear is a threat that Matt’s impressive physical fighting skills cannot overcome, making him a perfect arch-nemesis for a hero whose greatest weapons are his senses and his refusal to stay down and out.

6. Milla Donovan

Milla Donovan is a blind woman who falls in love with and eventually marries Matt Murdock. After learning of his secret identity, Milla is a supportive and compassionate part of his life— both regular and secret. Their relationship is one of the most tender and heartbreaking in Daredevil’s long and winding romantic history, as Matt’s dangerous life as a vigilante inevitably puts her directly in Mister Fear’s crosshairs, leading to a tragic end for not just their romance, but Milla’s life.

A season of Daredevil: Born Again focusing on Milla’s story arc would ground Matt’s world and give the audience a new emotional anchor, only for it to be torn away tragically. She serves as a mirror for Matt and a symbol of inherent goodness that Matt yearns for in his life, but very rarely can grasp. Her tragic tale would be the kind of high-stakes, deeply emotional drama that the MCU thrives on, forcing Matt to confront the terrible personal cost of his heroism in a way that even Foggy Nelson’s death did not.

5. The Spot

Dr. Jonathan Ohnn is a scientist who gained the ability to create portals or “spots” through a lab accident, allowing him to teleport and weaponize space itself. While he is primarily one of Spider-Man’s main villains, The Spot has had memorable run-ins with Daredevil. His unique powers disorient Daredevil, who relies on his radar senses to “see” those around him or upcoming attacks. His powers, much like Muse’s canonical comic power to disrupt the energy around his body, would make him an incredibly challenging enemy.

The Spot’s powers would translate into creative and visually stunning action sequences. His portals are used to confuse Daredevil’s enhanced senses, creating a maze-like environment where gravity and direction are constantly shifting. Bringing The Spot into the MCU would also further tie Daredevil into the larger street-level universe that includes heroes like Spider-Man.

4. Lady Bullseye

Sold into the Yakuza to be used for human trafficking, Maki Matsumoto became a ruthless assassin after witnessing Benjamin Poindexter (Bullseye) in action. In honor of her source of inspiration, she eventually took on the alias of Lady Bullseye and sought to prove herself as the superior killer. Her brutal fighting style and cold, calculating malice make her a perfect foil for Daredevil. She operates with a similar precision to the original Bullseye, but with an added layer of power due to her ties to the shadowy ninja organization, The Hand.

While The Hand played a major part in Marvel’s Netflix series, they have yet to be fully introduced into the proper MCU canon. As they are explicity tied to Daredevil, a story featuring Lady Bullseye’s as Daredevil’s main enemy would be a seemless way to bring the Hand’s lore into the fold. More than that, Lady Bullseye’s story could explore themes of loyalty and legacy within the criminal underworld, as she battles to establish her own reputation outside the shadow of the man who inspired her.

3. Typhoid Mary

Mary Walker is a mutant with dissociative identity disorder, a condition that manifests as two distinct personalities: the sweet and innocent Mary, the violent and destructive Typhoid Mary. While Mary has innate psionic powers, including telekinesis and pyrokinesis, she uses them with deadly intent when Typhoid Mary takes over. She is an incredibly unpredictable and dangerous threat to Daredevil, but at the same time, he is also drawn to her romantically, leading to a very complicated dynamic between the two.

Her complex psychology and tragic backstory would be an interesting character study to see on screen. Though she was briefly introduced in the Netflix Iron Fist series, the full extent of her abilities and depth of her character were left unexplored. If brought into the MCU, Mary could be introduced as a new love interest for Matt, only for her darker personalities to rear its head. While Matt chose to live a double life as Daredevil, Mary’s dual personalities are not of her own volition, making her a sympathetic foil to Dardevil.

2. Mike Murdock

In a truly bizarre but hilarious storyline, Matt Murdock created a non-existent twin brother, Mike Murdock, to deflect suspicion of his secret identity as Daredevil. He fabricated an entire backstory for Mike as flamboyant, talkative, and carefree— a complete contrast to everything that makes up Matt Murdock. The concept is pure, high-stakes and ridiculous comedy.

This storyline would be a goldmine for the MCU, allowing for some much-needed levity in Daredevil’s very grim world. Watching Matt frantically try to maintain the ruse while also balancing his life as Dardevil would be a fantastic source of comedic relief, especially if Frank Castle was involved in the scheming. It’s a perfect way to show a different, more lighthearted side of Matt Murdock.

1. Elektra Natchios

A highly skilled assassin and the ultimate love of Matt Murdock’s life, Elektra Natchios is one of the most iconic and important staples in the Daredevil mythos. Her relationship with Matt is complicated to say the least and is rooted in their shared past that extends back to their college days. After Elektra’s diplomat father was murdered, she was set on a dark path. Matt and Elektra’s conflicting moral compasses classic part of not only her history, but his as well. Her death and eventual resurrection have made up some of the most memorable comic runs.

Bringing Elektra into the mainstream MCU would be a huge moment that would ripple throughout the entire universe, not just Daredevil’s, as she has the potential to impact other storylines as well. Elektra is a fan favorite who has only appeared in the Netflix series so far, and the praise for Elodie Yung’s version of the beloved character only makes her return all the more desired. Her appearance (or re-appearance) would force Matt to confront his past and his deepest emotional vulnerabilities, of which there are many. Elektra is perhap the most iconic and important character tied to Daredevil and one cannot exist without the other.