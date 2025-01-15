Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Proves This Will Be the MCU’s Most Violent Show (And That’s Great News)

Daredevil: Born Again‘s trailer has punched its way online, and many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can’t believe how violent it is. The footage from Born Again included multiple scenes of characters taking some hard hits and even bones being viciously broken – and there was no shying away from the blood that was being splattered on the floors and walls: in fact, one scene with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk and his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) actually makes art out of the show’s bloody, violent, legacy!

MCU fans who have tracked the development of Daredevil: Born Again are now breathing a sigh of relief; the series was originally developed (and shot) as a courtroom procedural with a superhero twist, which would’ve been completely divorced from the Netflix Daredevil series. However, with Disney CEO Bob Iger’s return, and Marvel Studios’ major creative re-direction, Daredevil: Born Again had its original production scrapped and completely overhauled.

“It had been conceived as more of a legal procedural, and we really brought it back towards an action-based New York crime story,” Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane recently told EW. “The real trick was to have the DNA of the old Netflix show, but then push it forward into something very new.”

The Disney+ show was re-positioned as a successor to the Netflix series, with the list of returning cast members extended beyond Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil) and Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), and now includes Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page; Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson); Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle/Punisher, and Wilson Bethel’s Dex Poindexter/Bullseye. But stepping back into the legacy of Netflix’s Daredevil means also honoring the groundbreaking legacy of that show’s violent nature and dark tone, and its good to see that Marvel Studios didn’t shy away from doing just that.

“THE ARM SNAP OMFG” writes MovieMediaX, expressing a sentiment that millions of other MCU fans are currently experiencing. The level of brutality in Daredevil: Born Again‘s fight choreography is shocking to a lot of fans – even fans of the Netflix series who didn’t believe that Disney would really go so far with aping the mature rating of the original series.

To put it as eloquently as @AzuraelVT: “We are so fkn back 😭😭😭🙏”.

“The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had… because it’s one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times,” Daredevil actor Charlie Cox said to EW. “Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it’s even darker than a lot of the stuff we’ve done in the past.”

That’s a big promise coming from Charlie Cox; an entire generation of viewers will never be able to forget those first episodes of Netflix’s Daredevil, which set the tone by having Wilson Fisk crush a man’s skull by slamming it in a car door – or one of Kingpin’s killers avoid questioning by impaling himself through the eye on a spiked fence. No matter what the Daredevil: Born Again trailer shows us, fans will have a hard time believing the Disney+ series is as dark and violent as the Netflix show – until they see it.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4th on Disney+.