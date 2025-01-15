Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Is Finally Here

With less than two months to go before Daredevil is back on our TV screens, Disney+ has finally unveiled an extended look at the long-awaited Hell’s Kitchen saga from Marvel Studios. Daredevil: Born Again is part sequel to the Netflix Daredevil series, part launching pad for the street-level characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and several other stars from the original Daredevil show are back in action, reprising their roles for the next gritty take.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

The series makes its debut on Disney+ March 4th, taking viewers back into the world of Hell’s Kitchen and the Kingpin. On Wednesday, the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released online, offering fans an in-depth look at the action ahead. Take a look in the video above!

Born Again has had a long road to the screen. After Marvel Studios re-acquired the rights to the characters to use in the MCU, the show was conceived as more of a legal procedural, which of course contained much less action and violence than the previous Daredevil series. Many involved, specifically Cox and D’Onofrio, fought to make Born Again more like the other Daredevil series, which resulted in a complete overhaul for the show.

Now, Born Again is going to be a lot more like the project that fans have been hoping for, focusing on the hard-hitting action of Daredevil and not shying away from the previous iteration’s violent tendencies. In fact, according to Cox, this series might be even darker than its predecessor.

“The thing that we kept talking about was, this show has had the success that it’s had and has appealed to a very specific demographic because it’s one of the few superhero shows that is so dark and sinister at times,” Cox told EW. “Vincent and I both felt like if you lose that, you are at risk of losing the identity of our show. So we really pushed for the show to remain geared towards an older audience and not dumbed down to kind of capture a wider net of people. I think in some ways it’s even darker than a lot of the stuff we’ve done in the past.”

In addition to Cox and D’Onofrio, Daredevil: Born Again features returning Daredevil cast members Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Wilson Bethel. The 18-episode series will debut on Tuesday, March 4th, only on Disney+.