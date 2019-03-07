‘Daredevil’ Star Vincent D’Onofrio Praises #SaveDaredevil Campaign

Since Netflix sent Daredevil to the chopping block after three seasons, fans of the show have pulled out all the stops in hope some other network picks up the show. Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio has been a vocal supporter of the movement — which uses the hashtag #SaveDaredevil throughout social media — since the beginning.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, D’Onofrio had nothing but praise for those fans, thanking them for their continued loyalty in the wake of cancellation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I deal with them a lot on Twitter and they know how I feel about their loyalty, and I’m really appreciative of their loyalty,” D’Onofrio reflects. “I’ve always used their excitement to motivate me to try and do the best job I can playing Fisk, and I hope to do it again.”

While Daredevil is done at Netflix, there’s been speculation that in theory, the show could continue on through different means, whether it means a platform like Hulu or network like FX ends up picking the show up. Whatever the case, D’Onofrio hopes that Jeph Loeb and his colleagues at Marvel Television are able to figure something out.

“You know, I hope that Marvel comes up with some kind of venue to do it again,” says D’Oonfrio. “But, their loyalty and their excitement has been helpful to me to be able to do the character, and now it’s just … You know, I’m humbled by it. These people are just, they’re enthusiastic and I think it’s great.”

While the support still behind the show is quite optimistic, it’s likely the cast and crew will have to wait a set amount of time before they’re able to carry on the story elsewhere. In the wake of Netflix purging Marvel’s “Defendersverse” of shows, some actors have come forward saying a contract clause stipulates their characters can’t appear in non-Netflix properties for up to two years.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. Which season of Daredevil is your favorite? Where do you think the should have gone if there was a fourth season? Let us know you your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!