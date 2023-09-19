Daredevil Netflix Showrunner Calls Reboot a "Scam"

Netflix Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight says that Daredevil: Born Again is an "old Disney scam." On Twitter, the showrunner acknowledged a fan post that pointed out a trend of Disney "rebooting" shows. Basically, in the IATSE ranks and elsewhere, workers have a mandated pay raise and vacation pay when a show makes it to Season 3. Social media users have discovered that at Disney and other studios, shows often get cancelled or rebooted before that third season. Online, critics argue that this is basically used by companies to get away with not paying workers that increased rate and to avoid those other benefits. DeKnight saw the post and basically nodded his head at the accusation and argued that current negotiations should get rid of those provisions entirely.

On Twitter, DeKnight said, "He does. It's an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed!"

He does. It’s an old Disney scam where they slightly rename a series to reset contract terms back to first season. Needs to be addressed by all the guilds/unions and crushed! https://t.co/Ttj4A3tnE4 — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) September 18, 2023

The account, IATSE STRIKE!, has pointed out how popular Disney Channel sitcoms have had this pattern emerge multiple times on shows like The Suite Life of Zach and Cody. Other users chimed-in with high-profile examples. It feels like parts of the Daredevil crew feel like something similar is going on here.

Daredevil: Born Again Delayed By Disney

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As the writers strike and actors strikes stretch onward, Disney made the choice to delay a lot of their popular MCU series. While The Marvels is still going to get its day in theaters come November. Likewise, Loki Season 2 is now slated for an early October release in primetime on Disney+. But, some shows that people thought they were absolutely going to see this year or early next year have been thrown into question. Daredevil: Born Again leads the pack. But, Agatha, The Darkhold Diaries and Ironheart now have been pushed back by the changes. Echo, which was supposed to hit Disney+ in the winter of 2023 now has been pushed back as well. Some of these projects won't see the light of day until 2025 at this rate because there's just too much stuff to release at this current moment.

Adding to some of the fans frustrations are delays for highly-anticipated movies like Deadpool 3 and Captain America: Brave New World. Bot of those Marvel Studios movies are projected to be heavy-hitters for the franchise. It's been a long time since either a Captain America movie or a Deadpool graced theaters. They were both filming or in active production when the writers and actors strikes occured. Observers have noted that without a quick resolution to these work stoppages, the chances of both hitting in 2024 has been thrown into question as well. So, there's a lot that could be rectified when the studios come back to the table this week.

Familiar Faces Not Returning For Daredevil: Born Again

A couple of familiar faces are going to be back in the fold for Daredevil: Born Again. But, there are a lot of people who worked on those shows who won't be around. Longtime stunt double for Charlie Cox, Chris Brewster won't be there for the Disney+ revival. On an episode of Ikuzo Unscripted the actor argued that Marvel didn't listen to Cox's request for his old stunt double to return. Brewster would also argue that Disney was "ruining the character" based on Daredevil's brief appearance in She-Hulk. So, a lot of the old guard from the Netflix days were not asked to come back for Born Again and it's causing some anxiety among the fanbase.

"But ultimately with Born Again, I had no doubt that they were going to reach out to me. Charlie specifically requests me on everything, and he always goes out of his way, and fights for me to be there," Brewster said during that show appearance. "And he asked them over and over to bring me in, and I never even got a phone call. Ironically, nobody that worked on Seasons 1, 2, or 3 went back."

Do you agree with the show runner's assessment? Let us know in the comments down below!