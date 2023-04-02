Daredevil Season 3 Showrunner Breaks Silence on Reboot

Though Daredevil: Born Again is filming principal photography, it has yet to be seen just how the Marvel Studios-led production will connect with the character's previous series that aired on Netflix. There have been reports actors from the Netflix series, such as Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll, won't be back to reprise their roles. So far, the only two actors returning to the show are Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, both who've already appeared in the Prime MCU thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye.

While the jury's still out on whether Born Again will cement the Netflix Daredevil series as canon, the showrunner behind the latter's third season is thrilled to see what Marvel Studios executives can do with the property.

"I'm rooting for them. I don't have any inside information for you. I knew it was going to happen just from rumblings through friends in the grapevine of the Marvel family," Erik Oleson said in a recent chat with ScreenRant. "But I really don't know what they're planning yet. We used pieces of Born Again in our season. I still call Daredevil: Born Again season 4, but they're trying to insist it isn't, so I'll go along with whatever they want to call it."

Though he doesn't know what the show will entail, he's just happy to see some friends continue appearing in roles they like to play.

"I'm very happy that Charlie and Vincent, and hopefully more of our Marvel friends, will get a chance to go make more of the show," the writer added. "I'm a huge fan of them; I'm a huge fan of the show. I look forward to seeing what it is. I hope it's great, let me put it that way."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!