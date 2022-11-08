Daredevil Star Shares Iconic Scene Ahead of Born Again Filming Start

With Agatha: Coven of Chaos set to begin filming in a matter of weeks, Daredevil: Born Again finds itself as the next Marvel Studios series to begin production. The latest reports suggest the Charlie Cox-led series will film in New York for most of 2023. Shortly after that news broke, Cox's costar Vincent D'Onofrio shared one of his most memorable scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to celebrate.

The scene in question is one Daredevil fans will remember fondly. In the closing moments of the show's first season, Kingpin (D'Onofrio) is seemingly being hauled to jail when he gives an unforgivable monologue about being a good samaritan. The beloved baddie then orchestrates his escape, managing to temporarily break free from his police escort. D'Onofrio ominously shared the clip itself with no caption or quote alongside the bit.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

We've yet to hear just what exactly Born Again will be about, but we do know both Cox and D'Onofrio have been confirmed by Marvel officials as cast members returning for the show.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!