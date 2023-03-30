Daredevil Writer Psyched Over Born Again's Mayor Fisk Teases

"Mayor Fisk" has been one of the most popular Daredevil-adjacent comic runs of recent memory and should recent set photos be any indication, Daredevil: Born Again may be adapting the story to live-action. Set photos that surfaced earlier this month show Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk appearing in some mayoral duds, donning a suit that is far too removed from his usual high class fare. Now the writer of the comic story in question is excited about the prospects of an adaptation.

Wednesday evening, Charles Soule revealed his excitement at the chatter, praising those who helped him make the comic. "I would be excited if Daredevil: Born Again adapts or incorporates the 'Mayor Fisk' arc from my run on the title, with [Ron Garney], Stefano Landini, Matt Milla, and Clayton Cowles," Soule tweeted. "Nothing's been confirmed to me, but I'd be psyched."

Will Mayor Fisk be a major part of Daredevil: Born Again?

Combining the photos with consistent rumors surrounding the story and adding the recent popularity of the story in question, and there are good odds Marvel Studios is choosing to adapt the comic in part. Whatever the case, Wilson Fisk himself recently teased a second season to the show.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," Vincent D'Onofrio explained to Newsweek earlier this month.

He added, "And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs-in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that-but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!