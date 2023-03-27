Arty Froushan is going from Carnival Row to Hell's Kitchen. After being spotted with Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio near the New York City set of Daredevil: Born Again, a new report confirms the Carnival Row actor has joined the cast of the Marvel Studios series for Disney+. According to Deadline, Froushan has been cast in a "major role" opposite returning Marvel's Daredevil stars D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox. Froushan is playing a character named Harry, described as a main character and an associate of crime boss Wilson Fisk, who launches a campaign to be elected mayor of New York.

Cox reprises his role as lawyer Matt Murdock/vigilante Daredevil from the Netflix series that ran for three seasons and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime, after reprising that role in Disney+'s Hawkeye.

Cox, D'Onofrio, and Froushan lead a previously announced cast that includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as a recast Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, reprising his role from Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher as the gun-toting, war-waging vigilante Frank Castle. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles.

Froushan's credits include his role as the tyrannical Chancellor Jonah Breakspear in Carnival Row and episodes of the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, Knightfall, and Strike Back. Matt Corman (Covert Affairs) and Chris Ord (The Enemy Within) are the writers and executive producers of the Daredevil revival, which is executive produced by Kevin Feige and Louis D'Esposito for Marvel Studios.

"We've only just started shooting. I think we're a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it's so exciting because what we're doing is quite something," D'Onofrio teased in a recent interview. "And, by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs — in the first season, too, but I can't say much about that — but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It's really quite cool to be doing it."



It's speculated the 18-episode series order will be split into two, nine-episode seasons set to air on Disney+. Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again is expected to premiere on the streamer in 2024.