The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Very few properties are able to reboot after decades away from the spotlight and find any level of critical success. George Miller did it with Mad Max: Fury Road and NBC pulled it off with Will & Grace. That’s been about it, until this week, as The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance arrives on Netflix. The prequel series to Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 classic is now streaming and the critics are already raving about it.

The official reviews for Age of Resistance have been submitted to the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes and the results are better than even the biggest Dark Crystal fans could have expected. 26 total reviews have been counted so far and just two have been negative, giving the series a score of 92% overall. Those numbers are also enough to deem Age of Resistance “Certified Fresh” on the site.

Nearly every critic has had a glowing response to this Dark Crystal prequel, including ComicBook.com’s own Nicole Drum, who gave Netflix’s project a perfect 5 out of 5 rating.

“Ultimately, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance prequel is a more than worthy “successor” to Henson’s 1982 masterpiece while establishing itself as a master work in its own right,” Drum writes in her review. “There is something for everyone in this exquisite offering, a true world of wonder and delight and a story you absolutely cannot miss.”

This Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behing the Skeksis’ rise to power.

The streaming service has assembled an absolutely stellar voice cast for this prequel, with Kingsman star Taron Egerton, Split and Glass standout Anya Taylor-Joy, and Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel portraying the three main characters. The trio is joined by Mark Hamill, Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham-Carter, Harris Dickinson, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, Alicia Vikander, Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Keegan-Michael Key, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Simon Pegg, and Donna Kimball.

What are your thoughts on The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance so far? Do you agree with the critics? Let us know in the comments!