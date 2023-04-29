David Arquette Calls Playing Magician in Mrs. Davis "Childhood Dream Come True"

Mrs. Davis is already making waves in the television world, with its gonzo storytelling being something that fans need to see to believe. The Peacock series features a star-studded ensemble cast, including David Arquette as Monty. Monty proves to be somewhat of an unconventional magician in the world of Mrs. Davis, and as Arquette recently told ComicBook.com, the opportunity to play that character was "a dream come true."

"Well, I'm a big fan of David Blaine and David Copperfield," Arquette explained in the interview, which you can check out above. "I always loved Doug Henning, so I thought about him a lot. I mean, it was more, I worked with a magician. I believe his name is Frankie Foti, a national magician. He taught me some card tricks. And I'd been a member of the Magic Castle for years and loved magic. So to be able to play a magician was kind of a childhood dream come true. I learned a few things, but I'm not very good."

What is Mrs. Davis about?

In Mrs. Davis, "Mrs. Davis" is the world's most powerful Artificial Intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got? The series stars Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha and Mathilde Ollivier. The series is co-created by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon) and Damon Lindelof (Lost, Watchmen).

"I'm always interested in straining the boundaries of what we consider to be science fiction," Lindelof explained in a recent interview with Den of Geek. "By definition, science fiction is anything made up that involves science. But at the core of the genre is a way of dealing with anxieties that we have about the world through storytelling. In the 1950s, sci-fi might have been Invasion of the Body Snatchers because we're worried about communism. Or the fundamental sci-fi story, which is also a horror story, of Frankenstein. It all comes back to this same idea of "what should we be creating as human beings?" The best science fiction stories are always "be careful what you wish for." It's Rod Serling 101, which is you thought that you needed this thing but now that you've made it, you're doomed. Before we were talking about Mrs. Davis, we were feeling this real anxiety about technology. This idea of we need it, we love it, but we think we're using it too much. And we think we're using it for the wrong stuff. Is there a way to talk about this in a slightly goofier way? And to embody it in a story around a nun who is told to go find the Holy Grail and if she is successful she is able to defeat the A.I. She could be our avatar or superhero.

