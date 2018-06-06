David Harbour Explains Why Hellboy Is A Hero For Today’s America

Stranger Things and Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen star sat down with The Hollywood Reporter after his first ever visit to the San Diego Comic-Con.

He told THR that he, “did read some comics, but I was not a huge comics guy, I got into graphic novels later on in my life so in my 20’s my friends introduced me to some darker graphic novels, things like Watchmen and Hellboy, the comics weren’t really my thing, I was more into cartoons and Dungeons and Dragons and things like He-Man and Thundercats.

His favorite graphic novel is appropriately Hellboy – who he thinks is something more than a timeless character. “I really do think those Mike Mignola Hellboy comics are so beautiful and he’s such a hero for America that we live in today. I mean I definitely think that Hellboy is an anti-hero he was born into it, it wasn’t something like Batman. Where he chooses to go and fight crime.” He didn’t elaborate – but one can guess what he means by a hero for the time.

The previous Hellboy, Ron Perlman back in 2016 had some choice words about the then candidate Donald Trump, “I’d like to see you throw me out of one of your f—ing rallies! You never heard of the First Amendment? You run for the highest office in the land and you’re a disgrace. Bring it, bring you and that bald f— who throws people out!”