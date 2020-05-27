DC's Stargirl: "Icicle" Promo Released

The CW has released a preview for "Icicle," next week's third episode of the first season of DC's Stargirl. After discovering the Cosmic Staff in the series premiere, and taking on Brainwave in this week's "S.T.R.I.P.E.", next week's episode will see Courtney (Brec Bassinger) face off with the member of the Injustice Society that killed the man she believes is her father: Icicle (Neil Jackson). Of course, she won't have to do that alone. Pat Dugan (Luke Wilson) is now officially the sidekick to Courtney's Stargirl, something that may well be a good thing from the looks of things in the preview.

As you can see in the preview above, Stargirl will face off with Icicle, though it looks like the bad guy may be taken down by S.T.R.I.P.E. before he can cause her any harm. In the series' most recent episode, Courtney officially asked Pat to be her sidekick as she takes up the mission of protecting Blue Valley and her family from the Injustice Society. Of course, while Pat may be well-equipped to help his stepdaughter be a hero, actor Luke Wilson had a few more challenges as he joined DCTV world, telling Conan O'Brien recently that he had a hard time keeping character names in the broader DC universe straight.

"I was really a MAD Magazine guy. That was the first thing I remember really getting organized to do was to get a subscription to MAD," Wilson said. "I did have fun getting into the superhero world. I did have trouble — there's so many characters, villains and supervillains, and villains that used to be good, and bad….When we were doing the show, Brec Bassinger, who plays my stepdaughter, Stargirl -- she's a great actress and I went into the project thinking, I'm gonna kind of teach these kids how it's done, and hopefully I'll teach these kids some of the things I've learned from these great actors over the years…and then I got there and all these kids were such pros. Brec, for instance, knew not only her dialogue but my dialogue. I'd get mixed up with these superheroes. We'd be doing a scene and I'd say like, 'Look, we gotta get to Iceman’s lair right now,’ and she’d say, 'what about Icicle?' and I'd say, 'Look, we've gotta get to Icicle's lair right now!' They got to where they wouldn't even cut. There would be scenes where we'd finish doing something and I'd have to go Brec and say, 'look, I'm sorry, I always get Johnny Thunder and Hawkman mixed up. For some reason they sound the same to me.'"

You can check out the synopsis for "Icicle" below.

“Icicle”: After a dangerous run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat warns Courtney to back down from her attempts to go after them. But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her. Meanwhile, Barbara makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan Mahkent (NEIL JACKSON).”

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.

