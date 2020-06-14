DC's Stargirl: "Shiv Part One" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Shiv Part One", the seventh episode of Stargirl's first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, June 29 and on The CW on Tuesday, June 30. Over the course of the season thus far, viewers have seen Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) become the hero Stargirl and recruit her own version of the Justice Society of America in Yolanda Montez/Wildcat (Yvette Monreal), Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite (Anjelika Washington), and Rick Tyler/Hourman (Cameron Gellman). However, from the sound of things, it isn't just Courtney and her friends who will be dealing challenges. According to the synopsis, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) will find herself clashing with her father's strict rules just as the school readies for Homecoming.

As fans of the comics may know, Cindy's father is none other than the chilling Dr. Ito/Dragon King (Nelson Lee), a member of the Injustice Society that viewers of the series met in last week's "Wildcat". In comics, Cindy is also Shiv, a blade-wielding villain who only wanted to please her father and would face off with Courtney and S.T.R.I.P.E. Shiv would eventually be recruited into the Injustice Society herself. It's unclear yet how Stargirl will see Cindy become Shiv, but Lee previously teased that there will be some conflict between father and daughter along the way.

"I mean, any fans of Stargirl, they know, indeed, that Cindy Burman and even before, Cindy Burman is Dragon King's daughter. And that dynamic is amazing," Lee recently told ComicBook.com "It's like you said, there is, at the heart of this entire show, is family. And be it villains or the good guys, it's all comes with its own baggage. And mine has a lot of baggage when you think about you're dealing with a hundred year old father, who's spent his life experimenting on himself and others, trying to perfect himself, his daughter, to further his endeavors in the world domination."

He continued, "And that all translates so interestingly in Stargirl because Cindy's still dealing with just high school. She's dealing with boys and trying to be popular. And then she has to deal with her father who is in a lair, in this outfit, half reptile, half man, hundred-year-old man, giving her orders. It's an interesting thing. And I think that's where we get to have a lot of fun. And that's a great thing to start with. There's actually a lot of interesting humor that is woven in there by Geoff and the writers."

You can check out the synopsis for "Shiv Part One" below.

LEA THOMPSON (“BACK TO THE FUTURE”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — As Pat (Luke Wilson) teaches Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) the importance of teamwork, the ISA converge to figure out who is trying to take them down. Elsewhere, as the school prepares for homecoming, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) lashes out against her father’s strict rules, while Barbara (Amy Smart) accepts an offer from Jordan (Neil Jackson). Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Jake Austin Walker and Hunter Sansone also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Evan Ball.

New episodes of DC's Stargirl debuts Mondays on DC Universe and airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Shiv Part One" airs Monday, June 29 and Tuesday, June 30, respectively.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.