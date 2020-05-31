Stargirl: "Wildcat" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Wildcat", the upcoming fourth episode of DC's Stargirl’s first season set to air on the network on Tuesday, June 9th. The episode will debut the day before, Monday, June 8th, on DC Universe. The episode is set to see Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) begin recruiting for new members of her Justice Society of America and as the episode title suggests, among them is Wildcat: Yolanda Montez (Yvette Monreal).

In comics, the Yolanda Montez version of Wildcat was the goddaughter of the original Wildcat, Ted Grant. Born with superhuman powers as the result of experimental drugs given to her mother while she was pregnant, Yolanda picks up Ted's super heroic mantle when he's crippled saving a child in Crisis on Infinite Earths. She ends up becoming a hero in her own right and joins up with the team of heroes called Infinity Inc. It will be interesting to see how Stargirl puts its own spin on Yolanda, who viewers have thus far only seen briefly at the lunch table with Courtney.

You can check out the episode synopsis below and read on for photos from the episode.

THE FIRST RECRUIT -- After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America -- starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat's (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town's residents. Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star. Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7 on The CW. New episodes debut Mondays on DC Universe.