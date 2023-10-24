Good Omens to Reportedly Be Renewed for Season 3, But With A Catch

Good Omens is reportedly looking at a Season 3 renewal by Amazon Prime Video and the BBC – but reportedly there is a catch. It’s now looking like Good Omens showrunner, director and executive producer Douglas Mackinnon will not be returning for Season 3 (likely the final season) – although lead actors Michael Sheen and David Tennant and the main cast of the show have reportedly all been locked-in to return.

Douglas Mackinnon made the official announcement that he was leaving Good Omens on Instagram – embedded in a response to a fan’s request. The original post saw Mackinnon on the set of Good Omens, while the caption reposted a fun challenge to his creative peers: “Challenge accepted: To all professionals in the television/film world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job,” Mackinnon wrote. “Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession and raise awareness of the current struggles.”

Things took a turn when a fan, @miss_ajr, commented, “Please, please keep the set up after S3 is done and let us come visit it!!”

Mackinnon’s reply to the request for Good Omens Season 3 was concisely declarative: “I’m not involved with this show anymore.”

Good Omens and Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has since confirmed Mackinnon’s departure on the Bluesky platform, writing “Douglas has moved on to other projects,” in response to fans’ inquiries.

Good Omens Season 2 debuted on Prime Video earlier this year, and the streaming service was quick to tout it as the “#1 Comedy on @primevideo.” It was all but inevitable then that Good Omens Season 3 was going to happen – especially after Season 2 ended on a major cliffhanger ending!

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOR GOOD OMENS SEASON 2)

In the finale of Good Omens Season 2, Michael Sheen’s angel character Aziraphale ended up kissing the demon Crowley (David Tennant). The two Earthbound divine rivals-turned-friends had been the object of fans’ shipping hopes since the series began; unfortunately, as soon as Aziraphale and Crowley truly came together, they also separated. Aziraphale was called back to Heaven to help usher in the Second Coming, while Crowley’s time on Earth made him want to give up the battle between Heaven and Hell altogether and be with Aziraphale.

Good Omens Season 3 will likely bring this saga to its epic, end-of-times conclusion, as Crowley either stands or schemes against Aziraphale and the forces of heaven, and both of them have to ultimately make a decision between love and duty.

Good Omens streams on Amazon Prime Video.