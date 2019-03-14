‘Deadly Class’: Rick Remender Reassures Fans Worrying About a Season 2

In the last couple of weeks, Deadly Class showrunners Rick Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott have been encouraging their fans to watch (and tweet) the show live.

The show’s million or so loyal fans, they have said, regularly watch it time-delayed, which makes it difficult to properly measure ratings success.

But lest people get too worried that their viewing habits are going to put the show in danger, Remender told a fan on Twitter tonight that “all will be well” with the series, which airs its season one finale next week.

Show is too good and our fans too loyal to not get season 2. All will be well. #Deadlyclass https://t.co/KkvYjlhA9G — Rick Remender (@Remender) March 14, 2019

That is a far cry from promising a second season, but certainly will give the series’ fans an opportunity to take a deep breath and let it out, given that there has been a very vocal movement to get the series a second season on Twitter over the last couple of weeks.

Deadly Class follows a homeless teenager named Marcus (Bejamin Wadsworth) after he is recruited to a boarding school for budding assassins, is based on a comic book written by Rick Remender, who also produces the show. He has said that one of the benefits of TV is that he will get to explore some of the spaces in between stories in the comics, and to elaborate on things that he moved past fairly quickly the first time around.

Remender’s influence has also seemingly guaranteed that the work of artist Wes Craig, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Rus Wooton are translated as accurately to the screen as they can.

Set in a dark, heightened world against the backdrop of late ’80s counterculture, DEADLY CLASS follows the story of Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth), a teen living on the streets who is recruited into Kings Dominion, an elite private academy where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Maintaining his moral code while surviving a ruthless curriculum, vicious social cliques and his own adolescent uncertainties soon proves to be vital. Based on the best-selling 2014 Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, DEADLY CLASS is a coming-of-age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst.

DEADLY CLASS stars Wadsworth (“Teen Wolf”), Benedict Wong (“Doctor Strange,” “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams”), Lana Condor (“‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before,” “X-Men: Apocalypse”), María Gabriela de Faría (“Yo Soy Franky,” “Sitiados”), Luke Tennie (“Shock and Awe”), Liam James (“The Way Way Back,” “The Killing”), and Michel Duval (“Señora Acero,” QUEEN OF THE SOUTH).

From Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions (UCP), DEADLY CLASS was adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who serve as executive producers alongside Joe Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Anthony Russo (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “Captain America: Civil War”), Mike Larocca (“Spy”) and Mick Betancourt (USA Network’s THE PURGE, “Shots Fired”). Remender, Feldsott and Betancourt share showrunner duties on the series.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

