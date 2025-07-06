7 MCU Characters That Could Benefit From Making a Deal With Mephisto

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is never going to be the same after the final episode of Ironheart. After years of anticipation, Mephisto finally makes his franchise debut in Season 6 of the Disney+ series, revealing himself as the one behind The Hood’s powers. He realizes that Parker Robbins is in a tough spot, so he throws him a liferaft, and he does the same to Riri Williams when the opportunity arises. She’s upset about losing her AI friend N.A.T.A.L.I.E. and wants to get her back. Well, Mephisto does Riri one better, bringing the real Natalie back from the dead, and all he wants in return is something the young hero “won’t miss.”

Mephisto in the source material is a collector of souls, and the markings on Riri’s body after reuniting with Natalie tease that the MCU’s version is following suit. However, Riri probably won’t think twice about whatever is happening to her, as having her best friend back will keep her occupied. But Riri isn’t the only character in the MCU in need of a pick-me-up that Mephisto could provide.

1) Peter Parker

Peter Parker makes mistakes in the MCU, there’s no doubt about it. He trusts Mysterio far too quickly and tries to help villains that are beyond saving. That doesn’t mean he deserves to lose everyone he loves, though. Like in the “One More Day” comic, having Aunt May back in his life would be an offer that Peter couldn’t refuse, as it would give him at least one person in his corner as he begins a new chapter in his life.

2) Shuri

Like Peter, Shuri is essentially alone. She has friends like M’Baku and Nakia and a nephew, but her brother, mother, and father are all dead. Having at least one of them around could lift Shuri’s spirits and ensure that her head is on straight while she continues to operate as the Black Panther. There’s even a chance that Mephisto has the power to bring back all of Shuri’s loved ones.

3) John Walker

When the events of Thunderbolts* kick off, John Walker is in a bad place after his wife walked out on him and took their child with her. He learns to own up to his mistakes and embrace his heroic side by the end of the movie, but there’s no guarantee that turning over a new leaf will get things back to the way they were. Mephisto doesn’t have to play the guessing game, though, as he can make Walker’s family walk right through the front door without the Avenger needing to do any soul-searching.

4) Yelena Belova

Another member of the New Avengers who has a hole in their life is Yelena Belova, who has been unable to move past the death of her sister, Natasha Romanoff. Sure, Yelena is finding a new purpose with her teammates, but it would be even better if two Widows were active in the MCU. Mephisto can make that happen with the snap of his fingers.

5) James Rhodes

No matter the situation, James Rhodes always stood by his friend, Tony Stark, which is why it’s so tragic that War Machine wasn’t actually there when Iron Man died. Rhodey was replaced by a Skrull and left in a safehouse for years. While Mephisto has yet to manipulate time, there’s a chance he could make it so Rhodey never had a run-in with a shape-shifting alien that ruined his life.

6) Helmut Zemo

Helmut Zemo loses his entire family during the Battle of Sokovia. The pain pushes him to seek revenge on the Avengers and declare war on super soldiers. But Zemo’s grudge would head to the back burner if his family returned. Mephisto would also have to break the villain out of jail, as he’s currently serving time in the Raft, but that’s nothing for The Lord of Evil.

7) Thunderbolt Ross

After trying to take Washington, DC, off the map, Thunderbolts Ross also finds himself in the Raft. Mephisto wouldn’t have to bring someone back from the dead to get Ross on his roster, though, as all the villain wants is to be rid of the monster inside him. Having the Red Hulk gone would allow Ross to grow closer to his daughter, Betty, and get his life back on track.

