Death by Lightning: Game of Thrones Creators' Next Netflix Series Stars Michael Shannon, Matthew Macfaydyen

David Benioff and Dan Weiss are heading back to TV. The duo known best for bringing Game of Thrones to life on the small screen left HBO back in 2019 when it was revealed they were having meetings with other networks. The duo ended up making a deal with Netflix, and the streaming service is set to debut their latest project, 3 Body Problem, next month. Turns out, the streamer has another show by Benioff and Weiss in the works: Death By Lightning. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming historical drama will star Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession, Deadpool 3).

Benioff and Weiss are producing Death By Lightning with Mike Makowsky (Bad Education) serving as the showrunner. The show is based on the book Destiny of the Republic by Candice Millard and tells the story of U.S. President James Garfield (Shannon) and his assassination by Charles Guiteau (Macfadyen). Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic) is signed on the direct the project. You can read the official description of the series below:

"Death by Lightning is a drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau – the man who would come to kill him."

What Is 3 Body Problem About?

Benioff and Weiss teamed up with The Terror: Infamy's Alexander Woo to adapt 3 Body Problem, the award-winning sci-fi novel from Liu Cixin. The 3 Body Problem TV series is arriving on Netflix on March 21st. Here's how Netflix describes the upcoming series: "A young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time into the present day. When the laws of nature inexplicably unravel before their eyes, a close-knit group of brilliant scientists join forces with an unflinching detective to confront the greatest threat in humanity's history."

"I have the greatest respect for and faith in the creative team adapting The Three-Body Problem for television audiences," original author Liu Cixin said at the time Netflix announced the series back in 2020. "I set out to tell a story that transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole. It is a great honor as an author to see this unique sci-fi concept travel and gain fandom across the globe and I am excited for new and existing fans all over the world to discover the story on Netflix."

Stay tuned for more updates about Death By Lightning. 3 Body Problem debuts on Netflix on March 21st.