Dexter: Original Sin Confirms Massive Ice Truck Killer Fan Theory

Spoilers for Dexter: Original Sin episode 8! Dexter: Original Sin has confirmed a shocking Ice Truck Killer theory, much to the surprise of fans. When Showtime announced that it was doing a prequel series for Dexter, many wondered how that would even be possible. Dexter covers the character’s entire origin from his tragic childhood trauma to how he learned to deal with his murderous urges. It seemed like a prequel would be redundant or at the very least, stakeless since we know Dexter and his closest friends will ultimately survive or be otherwise unaffected by the events of the show. However, Dexter: Original Sin has managed to prove naysayers wrong so far as the fan response to the show has been positive.

It’s all part of a big Dexter resurgence which will culminate later this year in yet another sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection, which will see Michael C. Hall return to the role and continuing the story after the events of Dexter: New Blood. It’s expected that both Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin will go on for multiple seasons, so it’s likely fans will have no shortage of Dexter content for the next few years. With that said, Dexter: Original Sin is currently building up to its season one finale in February. All the pieces are coming together and Dexter: Original Sin has begun teasing the identity of its main villain.

Dexter: Original Sin Confirms the Ice Truck Killer/Brian Moser is the NHI Killer

While the reveal that Aaron Spencer is the big bad in Dexter: Original Sin was pretty shocking, fans were blown away to learn that the series has also given us the origin for the Ice Truck Killer and confirmed a huge fan theory. Earlier in the season, Dexter is seen eating at a restaurant and an unnamed man approaches him, asking if he can sit with him. Dexter tells him his friends are coming and the man walks away. Fans theorized this was Brian Moser AKA the Ice Truck Killer based on his general appearance… but that was pretty much the only evidence. Dexter: Original Sin has other Ice Truck Killer easter eggs, so he is clearly on the minds of creators, but it seemed far-fetched.

However, shockingly, Dexter: Original Sin has confirmed that the man in the restaurant was indeed Brian Moser AKA the Ice Truck Killer. In episode eight, Harry and LaGuerta are investigating the NHI murders and go to interview a therapist who is a person of interest. However, the person is dead when they arrive and are left to mull over the person’s patient files as their only lead. Harry eventually finds a folder for Brian Moser, Dexter’s biological brother. It’s heavily suggested that the NHI killer is Brian Moser and these initial murders were how he began experimenting as a serial killer before becoming the Ice Truck Killer.

The folder features an adult picture of Brian Moser and wouldn’t you know it, it’s a perfect match for the man fans suspected was Brian Moser. It’s a pretty shocking twist and means Brian Moser was killing for just as long as Dexter since Original Sin documents the titular character’s first kill. Moser appears to be killing people who may have wronged him while he was institutionalized, but it’s unclear if he will appear again in the series.

Given Dexter had no idea he had a brother in the first season of the original show, it’s extremely unlikely they meet in any meaningful way in this series. Maybe they will cross paths once again like at the restaurant, but it’s likely he won’t leave any kind of impression on Dexter. Harry, however, will probably find a way to get rid of the evidence against Brian Moser as the NHI killer. It seems likely he will want to cover it up to protect Dexter, but it remains to be seen how he will handle the matter.

Nevertheless, it all makes for a fascinating backstory for everyone involved. Instead of Harry trying to save Brian the way he did Dexter, he recognizes the evil inside him and try to keep him away. Of course, this later results in both Dexter and his biological daughter, Deb, being put in direct danger. There’s two more episodes left of Dexter: Original Sin, so it’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds in the coming weeks.