Dexter: Original Sin Teases the Ice Truck Killer in New Easter Egg

Dexter: Original Sin has teased the Ice Truck Killer in a blink and you’ll miss it Easter Egg. Dexter is the show that will seemingly never die, even though the titular character has. It is a ratings juggernaut after nearly 20 years and Showtime is doubling down on it in a big way in the streaming era. Although Dexter started and ended right before the big streaming boom, Showtime resurrected the series back in 2021 with a revival series known as Dexter: New Blood. It intended to bring closure to the series in a ten-episode limited series, but it was so popular, Showtime couldn’t ignore it.

Showtime seemingly regretted ending Dexter so prematurely with its revival and opted to greenlight a sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection, a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin, and even a spin-off centered around the Trinity Killer. As of right now, Original Sin is the only one of these that is out, but it is being received well by fans. Despite having a new actor playing Dexter, fans are surprisingly receptive to the whole thing now that it’s about halfway through its first season. Original Sin also scores some points for featuring Michael C. Hall as the narrator, essentially framing the show as one big flashback for Dexter.

Dexter: Original Sin has been absolutely littered with Easter Eggs from the original series. Not only does it feature line-for-line recreations of some flashbacks that were in the original show, but it also features characters, jokes, and other key details that eagle eyed fans will be jumping up and down over. There are even some details that fans think might be Dexter Easter Eggs, such as a possible cameo from the Ice Truck Killer in an earlier episode, but haven’t been confirmed. It could be a stretch, it could be the real deal, no one knows quite yet. However, the latest episode of Dexter: Original Sin does have an actual Ice Truck Killer Easter Egg.

Dexter: Original Sin’s Ice Truck Killer Easter Egg

Brian Moser in Dexter (2006)

During Dexter: Original Sin episode six, titled The Joy of Killing, there’s an easy to miss Ice Truck Killer Easter Egg. While Dexter is stalking Levi Reed, he crosses the street and you can see a Miami Chills Ice truck passing in the background. And you might be thinking it’s a total coincidence, but the Miami Chills Ice brand is not a real brand. It was created specifically for Dexter and does not exist outside of the show. So, the creators intentionally dressed up a refrigerated truck just for one very quick shot where the focus isn’t even on the truck at all.

It’s a cute little nod to the future of the series. This kind of refrigerated truck appears in season one of Dexter and is how the Ice Truck Killer, revealed to be Dexter’s brother, transports his victims around while keeping them cold. He then displays them for the police (and Dexter) to find, creating a big mystery for the Miami police department. The Miami Chills Ice truck also shows up in the series finale of Dexter as Oliver Saxon walks past one of the trucks. Of course, despite this Easter Egg, it won’t mean much to Dexter for quite some time.

Dexter: Original Sin takes place about 15 years before Dexter and despite theories that Brian Moser has already appeared on the show, he likely wouldn’t be driving one of these trucks around quite yet. In the original show, he steals it and has no professional affiliation to the company. It would be pretty outlandish for him to steal one of these trucks a decade and a half earlier, especially since he doesn’t become an active serial killer until then.