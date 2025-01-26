Dexter: Resurrection Will Reportedly Avoid a Big New Blood Mistake

Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly avoid one of Dexter: New Blood‘s biggest mistakes. Fans have been clamoring for more Dexter following the end of Dexter: New Blood in early 2022. Dexter Morgan is one of the most beloved characters in television history and fans have always had trouble letting him go, though understandably so. Dexter‘s first run ended with season eight in 2013 and is widely regarded as one of the worst endings to a show in history. Not only was it incredibly bleak after setting up a potential happy ending for Dexter, but it was unsatisfying and offered no closure for the serial killer.

For years, fans asked actor Michael C. Hall if he would even return as Dexter to which he said he would if the right story came around and the timing aligned. It would take nearly a full decade before Dexter made its return in the form of a ten episode mini-series called Dexter: New Blood. The show found Dexter in a new life, abstaining from killing in upstate New York. However, he is drawn back into plunging his knife into people after a series of unfortunate events. The show was praised by fans at the time, but they were disappointed when the finale happened and killed pretty much any chance of a second season.

In the now controversial Dexter: New Blood finale, Dexter was shot and killed by his son. It seemed like that was definitely the end for Michael C. Hall’s take on the character, but alas, they have brought him back from the dead for a new series called Dexter: Resurrection. Not much is known about the sequel series at the moment beyond the fact it will take place immediately after the events of Dexter: New Blood and will feature major characters from the original series such as Angel Batista. However, a new rumor indicates that Showtime won’t repeat one of the biggest mistakes of the last show.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Reportedly Have Multiple Seasons

According to insider DanielRPK on Patreon, Dexter: Resurrection and Dexter: Original Sin will both run for multiple seasons. It’s not particularly surprising that Original Sin will keep going as there is about 15 years worth of stories to tell leading into the original show. However, Dexter: Resurrection will be able to keep fans happy by going for multiple seasons. It was frustrating to have Michael C. Hall back in the role only to lose him again, but it seems like he will be locked into at least a few more seasons of the show. It’s not exactly clear how this will work as Dexter was outed as a killer at the end of Dexter: New Blood, so he will likely be on the run in Dexter: Resurrection.

It has been confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City, so it means there will be an all-new setting for Dexter to murder in. In theory, such a big city could also make it easier for Dexter to blend in and hide, but if a manhunt is taking place, it might mean he may have to find another place to hide in future seasons. Dexter: Resurrection will also likely give us the long-awaited confrontation between Dexter and Angel that was set up in New Blood, but we’ll just have to wait and see what comes of it.

As for what obstacles Dexter will face in this new sequel series, we’re not totally sure. Harrison will return once again and it’s likely Dexter will try to find him to reconnect with them. Granted, things may be a bit awkward since Harrison basically shot him as Dexter didn’t want to go to prison. Uma Thurman will star as an antagonist in Dexter: Resurrection and play the head of security for a mysterious billionaire, rumored to be played by Peter Dinklage. However, the Game of Thrones star hasn’t been officially announced yet, though we may hear something in the coming weeks.

Dexter: Resurrection is currently filming and will release in summer 2025.