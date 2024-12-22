Dexter: Original Sin Fans Think an Iconic Villain Just Made a Cameo

Dexter fans think one of the iconic villains from the original series just made a sneaky cameo in one of the latest episodes of Original Sin. Dexter is a show with a long, storied history and it’s one of the most popular shows out there, despite the fact it has been going for nearly 20 years. Dexter is a series that has managed to sustain itself thanks to its suspenseful drama, captivating performances, and endlessly compelling villains played by actors like John Lithgow and Clancy Brown. It’s a legendary show that has ten seasons across three shows with a fourth show on the way next year in the form of a sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection. In the meantime, fans can whet their appetite with a new prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new show takes Dexter back to before he ever drew his first blood and at the start of his career at Miami Metro. As such, Dexter has yet to encounter any of his legendary rogues gallery and won’t have that opportunity for at least another 15 years. Original Sin appears to have another baddie at the center of its story, but their identity remains a total mystery thus far. With that said, Dexter: Original Sin fans on Reddit believe one of Dexter’s biggest adversaries made a cameo already.

Dexter: Original Sin – Brian Moser AKA The Ice Truck Killer Cameo Explained

dexter: Original sin

In Dexter: Original Sin episode 2, titled Kid in a Candy Store, Dexter goes to a restaurant with Masuka, Batista, and Watt. Dexter snags a table for the group and as he’s waiting by himself, a stranger walks up and asks if the seat across from him is available. Dexter notes he’s saving it for his friends and the man walks away. The scene intends to highlight how Dexter is blending in and actually has some friends, possibly for the first time in his life. However, that wasn’t the key takeaway for fans. They think this man might be Brian Moser AKA The Ice Truck Killer from Dexter‘s first season.

For starters, the man has an uncanny resemblance to a younger version of Brian Moser actor Christian Camargo with a similar haircut and even similar clothes to the ones Moser wears at the end of Dexter season one. The actor, Roby Attal, also isn’t credited as an extra on his IMDb. Instead of something generic like “Man at Restaurant”, it doesn’t say who he is playing at all, which makes some believe the true identity of his character is being hidden. Beyond that, Patrick Gibson (Dexter himself), Molly Brown (Deb Morgan), Alex Shimizu (Vince Masuka), and Reno Wilson (Bobby Watt) also follow the actor on Instagram.

It seems pretty unlikely that so many people from the cast would follow someone who they likely spent next to no time with if Attal was just an extra. Of course, they could be friends outside of Dexter: Original Sin, but it is yet another piece of evidence to support the theory. As of right now, this is all we have in terms of tangible evidence to support this Dexter theory, but it is an interesting one. It’s not a huge stretch, however, as Dexter: Original Sin is no stranger to Easter eggs tying back to the original series.

If there’s any validity to it, we will likely find out more later in the season. It’s such a notable cameo, it would be odd if there’s zero follow-up to it if this truly is Brian Moser. Moser does appear in flashbacks to Dexter’s childhood, but at this point in Original Sin, Dexter has no idea he ever had a brother. It’s all a blur for him and there’s still many years before Dexter finds out the truth. It seems unlikely Dexter and his brother will come face to face, but perhaps there’s a chance Brian finds other ways to communicate with him.

Either way, it raises a lot of questions. How long did Brian know about where Dexter ended up after their mother’s death? It was revealed in the original show he was institutionalized, so he likely spent most of his childhood in a facility, but as an adult, he would’ve had close to 20 years to find Dexter. There all kinds of possibilities raised here if this really is Brian Moser, but it could also be nothing more than one big coincidence. Is it possible the villain of Original Sin is Brian Moser again, just at an earlier, less experienced stage of his career? Is he trying to send a message about himself by harming a child? Who knows!

Dexter: Original Sin has already toyed with things beyond Dexter’s memory, such as showing flashbacks that reveal huge new revelations from Harry’s perspective. It also flashes forward in some ways by showing us how Dexter survived the end of New Blood.