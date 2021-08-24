Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Hopes Revival Provides "Definite Answers" for Fans

✖

Come hell or high water, the upcoming Dexter revival should provide some closure for fans of the television show. Despite the earlier years of the show receiving rave reviews from critics and fans alike, the Dexter series finale remains one of the most unpopular hours of television in the history of the tube. Now, Dexter Morgan himself says the revival will provide "definite answers" for those who've tuned into the show through the thick and thin.

“I certainly do hope that watching the show is a satisfying experience for people who watched it originally and are curious about what happened to him,” Michael C. Hall recently told Variety. “I certainly hope it does provide some definitive answers that aren’t primarily mystifying to people.”

The revival takes place over the span of two weeks in-universe. While only the upcoming 10 episodes are the only that have been ordered by Showtime, Hall himself has offered he'd be willing to return again should the story warrant being told.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," Hall previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. "I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

He added, "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips previously suggested the new episodes aren't actually Dexter Season 9, but something else entirely.

“One of the things that we all agreed on — and Michael really insisted on and he was completely right — is that this not be ‘Dexter season 9,'" Phillips said. "That we acknowledge that this is not the next moment after the lumberjack moment. That we acknowledge the truth, that time has passed, almost 10 years have passed, and we pick up Dexter in another place, in another world actually, as far away from Miami as possible.”

Dexter Season Nine premieres on Showtime beginning November 7th and can be watched live or on the Showtime app.