Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Officially Announced by Michael C. Hall

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is officially happening! Who knew that nearly 20 years after its premiere, we’d still be here talking about new seasons of Dexter? The series had a strong eight-season run back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, becoming one of Showtime’s biggest shows of all-time, if not the biggest. Sadly, Dexter‘s ending wasn’t very fulfilling or definitive, for that matter. Fans begged Showtime to bring the series back, but it was all dependent on Michael C. Hall finding the right story to bring him back. That story eventually came almost a decade after the show’s original series finale in the form of Dexter: New Blood.

Ironically, New Blood‘s finale was also controversial, but this time it was very definitive. Still, fans once again pleaded for a return despite how illogical it may be. Against all odds, Dexter: Resurrection was born and brought Michael C. Hall’s serial killer back from the dead. However, this wasn’t designed as a limited series. Dexter: Resurrection is built to have at least three seasons, if not more should everything go well. Earlier this year, it seemed like a guarantee that a second season would happen because it’s such a valuable franchise for Paramount. However, when Dexter: Original Sin was abruptly cancelled, despite the cast and crew being greenlit for a second season, fans began to worry.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Is Moving Forward

Thankfully, we can officially say that Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is a go. The official Dexter social media pages shared a video of Michael C. Hall thanking fans for their support of the show before confirming that Season 2 is definitely happening. This was largely known already, as showrunner Clyde Phillips had recently said that the writer’s room for Resurrection Season 2 would open in early October, but obviously the rug got pulled out from under this creative team with Original Sin.

The difference here is that Paramount never formally announced Original Sin Season 2 to the public. It was reported in the trades, so Paramount never publicly committed to the idea with any sort of press release or larger announcement. This, however, is very public and formal, so it should give fans some peace that this will see the light of day. Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is expected to release sometime next Fall as Phillips has already confirmed that they will be filming next spring and summer, meaning it won’t be able to hit the same window as Season 1.

As of right now, we have very little idea of where Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 may go. Dexter obtained a bunch of files that feature information on serial killers, so it seems likely he will target some of those people. It also wouldn’t be shocking if Joey Quinn makes his way to New York following Batista’s death, but we’ll have to wait and see.

