Dexter Revival Reveals First Trailer at Comic-Con 2021

In a matter of months, the long-awaited Dexter revival will hit Showtime, hopefully pleasing fans that didn't initially fall in love with the show's initial outing. To prepare for the launch, the premium cable network released the first official teaser trailer for Dexter Season Nine on Sunday during the show's virtual spotlight panel during Comic-Con@Home. The trailer takes Michael C. Hall's eponymous character and moves him to New England, thrusting him into his new life as a worker at a local sporting goods store. If you close enough, you can even see Clancy Brown make an appearance as the revival's new antagonist — and yes, there's plenty of blood to be had. Check the trailer out for yourself above.

Dexter Morgan (Hall) now goes by Jim Lindsay, a sales associate at the fictional Fred's Fish & Game. The trailer is set to Del Shannon's "Runaway," and it's apparent Morgan is trying to leave his previous life as a serial killer behind. Judging by the suspense that builds throughout, that may not end up working out too well for the character and those he's associated with.

"It’s a conversation that’s been ongoing, and different possibilities have emerged over the years," Hall previously told The Daily Beast of his choice to return for the limited series. "I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t, and I think enough time has passed where it’s become intriguing in a way that it wasn’t before."

He added, "And let’s be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I’m excited to step back into it. I’ve never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

Dexter Season 9 is expected to be 10 episodes and if the story warrants more, Hall says he'd love to return.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes," Hall explained in the same interview. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

Dexter Season Nine premiers on Showtime beginning November 7th and can be watched live or on the Showtime app.