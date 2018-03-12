‘Dirk Gently’ Will Not Be Returning for a Third Season

It’s official: Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency has closed its doors for good.

Three months after BBC America announced the cancellation of the series back in December, efforts to find another home for the Elijah Wood-starring series have ended without the show finding a place to land. Series executive producer Arvind Ethan David broke the news via Twitter on Sunday.

According a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Dirk Gently was shopped to Netflix for a third season, though no deal was reached. It was unclear if there were any other networks approached to pick up the series which was based on the books by Hitchikers Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams. The series followed the quirky Dirk Gently (Samuel Barnett) and his decidedly not quirky partner Todd (Elijah Wood) on their attempts to solve some of the worlds more ridiculous mysteries. The series was solid in ratings during its first year but saw a major drop for its second season with an average of less than 250,000 viewers over all.

Despite the lower ratings, Dirk Gently had a dedicated fan base and it was that fan base that David addressed in his Twitter post. You can read read it below.

An update for all of you working to #SaveDirkGently — from all of us who made #DirkGently with much, much love. #Dirktectives pic.twitter.com/FozJgKHUH4 — Arvind Ethan David (@ArvD) March 10, 2018

“The Change.org campaign, the social media love, the power-hours on Twitter, the letter and postcard campaign,” David wrote. “All Amazing — above and beyond fandom. However, it isn’t going to result in the outcome we’ve all hoped and worked toward. There will not be a season three of Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. We tried, and we’ve explored all our options. Ultimately, whilst the passion of the fan base has never been in question, there just isn’t a big enough audience for the economics to work out.”

