Last Call For Disney+ $1.99 Subscriber Deal

This fall will see some big releases on Disney+, including the Marvel series Agatha All Along (streaming now) and the return of the beloved franchise Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (October 30). Plus, Inside Out 2, the highest grossing animated movie of all-time, has just launched on the platform. They even launched live channels earlier this month with more on the way. That said, new and returning Disney+ subscribers can catch these releases and much more for only $1.99 for 3 months, though the deal is about to come to an end.

Through this Friday, September 27th, new and returning Disney+ customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months ($18 savings) right here at the Disney+ website. What's more, new limited time perks have been added for U.S. customers that include the following special discounts and offers:

A Disney Cruise Line Sweepstakes for a chance to visit Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Exclusive bundle of over 35 free Marvel Digital Comics

Free in-game emojis for Disney Emoji Blitz

15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko

15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

An exclusive in-game cosmetic for the main character's companion, Nix, in the all-new Star Wars Outlaws game

Early access to Agatha All Along merchandise at DisneyStore.com (beginning September 18)

Tickets to D23 Tune-in To Terror: A Hollywood Halloween presented by Disney+, a subscriber-only event in Los Angeles (on sale beginning September 12 at 10am PT)

These perks can be accessed here at Disney+.

If you decide that you want to do more than just kick the tires on a Disney+ subscription, keep in mind that the Disney+ Hulu and Max bundle rolled out back in July. In the United States, users can expect to pay $16.99 a month with ads and $29.99 a month without ads. That equates to a 38% savings compared to subscribing to the three individually (Disney+ Basic is $7.99, Hulu with ads is $7.99 and Max's ad-based tier is $9.99.). The ad-free bundle also represents a savings of 35% (Disney+ Premium is $13.99, Hulu without ads is $17.99 and the Max ad-free tier is $16.99).

You can keep up with the latest news on Disney+, including newly added shows and movies, right here.