Squid Game Season 3 to Reveal New Updates Very Soon

Squid Game fans have been eagerly waiting on the third and final season of the saga to hit later this Summer, and the Netflix series is going to be revealing new updates very soon. Squid Game Season 2 made its debut late last year and quickly became even more of a success than the first season. It was quite a shock considering how long of a wait it’s been since that first season’s debut, and even more shocking thanks to the cliffhanger that fans were left off of as we all wait for the final episodes to hit later this year.

Squid Game Season 3 was announced alongside the second season of the series. It was confirmed that series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk would be considering the third season as the final season of Gi-Hun’s story overall, and fans have been curious to see how it’s all going to end. We’re about to see even more soon as Netflix has announced their line up for the upcoming TUDUM 2025 event on May 31st (where One Piece Season 2 will also be shown), and confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will be showing off something new during it all.

The biggest shows. The most exciting movies. And the best fans in the world.#TUDUM 2025 — a global fan celebration featuring the biggest stars — streams live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5 pm PT. pic.twitter.com/La8SqJ87cF — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2025

When Does Squid Game Season 3 Come Out?

Squid Game Season 3 will be premiering on June 27th with Netflix. It will serve as the final season of the series, and will be picking up immediately after that massive cliffhanger from the second season. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes the new season will last for, but it’s likely going to be explosive either way. While there have been previously revealed first look images, Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 update could be one of the biggest yet with a potential teaser or even a full trailer coming out way considering how soon the final episodes will actually be hitting.

Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun will be returning as Seung Gi-Hun and the Front Man respectively along with many of the other surviving characters seen at the end of the second season. Despite Gi-Hun’s efforts to disrupt the game, however, the post-credits scene from the Season 2 finale had teased that the games are going to immediately continue when Season 3 airs. Which likely also means that there aren’t going to be many survivors when the show actually comes to an end despite fans’ love for them.

Is Squid Game Really Going to End?

Gi-Hun’s story might be coming to an end with Squid Game Season 3, but it’s likely not going to be the end of the franchise as a whole. Not only is there a currently in the works second season of the reality game show, Squid Game: The Challenge (which has yet to reveal any major updates since it was announced either), but David Fincher is reportedly now working on an English version of Squid Game at the moment at well. Even its original creator hasn’t ruled out spinoffs.

“When we were doing season one, I was saying there was never going to be another season,” Hwang Dong-hyuk stated in an interview following Squid Game Season 2’s premiere. “And so if the time comes, and it just so happens that I’m able to come up with a character or a different story, then maybe there might be a comeback,” Hwang continued. “But I’m thinking more along the lines of a spinoff.” Squid Game has been such a massive hit for Netflix that we’ll see the beginning of the end of later this Spring with these coming updates, and it still likely won’t be the end.