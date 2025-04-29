WWE Reveals Who Attacked Bayley, Sets Up Title Match at Backlash

Play video

WWE Raw’s second hour provided fans a much-needed explanation of one of last week’s most shocking moments, and it also set up a big-time Championship match for WWE Backlash. Becky Lynch was at the center of a surprising heel turn last week, as she attacked her Tag Team partner, Lyra Valkyria, after they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Lynch addressed exactly why she turned on Valkyria, but she also made the revelation that yes, it was Lynch who also took out Bayley backstage and cost her a match at WrestleMania. Valkyria cut off Lynch and seemed to get in her head a bit, leading to a Title throwdown between the two superstars at Backlash.

Lynch got things started by addressing Bayley, confirming that it was indeed The Man who took Bayley out backstage. “Bayley was tragically taken out of her WrestleMania match, but there won’t be any murder mystery, any weeks-long who did it. I have examined the evidence, I have reviewed the footage, and we have found the culprit,” Lynch said. “It was me, I did it!”

Lynch couldn’t have been more pleased with this revelation, but the crowd started booing, and she wasn’t having that. “No no no no, don’t act like I’m the bad guy here. Don’t you act like I’m the bad guy. Don’t you feign outrage. That woman has attacked me nonstop since 2019, and not one time, not one time did she ever apologize to me, but we’re all supposed to forget about that, much like Byayley seems to forget what this business is,” Lynch said.

“She’s out here going ‘everybody, everybody please like me. She’s wearing everybody else’s shirts, and she’s dancing to everybody’s music, and she’s going ‘Why am I not a bigger star?” Lynch said. “Well she got to see what a bigger star looks like when I walked in at WrestleMania.”

Lynch then moved on to Valkyria, and once again, it was Bayley drawing her ire. “Now Lyra wouldn’t be in this business if it wasn’t for me. I had high hopes for Lyra. I said she was going to be the future, but while I was out, she was cozying up to the woman who I’ve been fighting with for the last 6 years? Even then I still tried to save her. Tried to get her to ditch that b****. She never would have won those Tag Team Titles with Bayley, but it was too late. She was already compromised. She’s already a loser,” Lynch said.

Valkyria came out and told Lynch that many had already warned her about Lynch’s tactics, including Bayley. “Do you know how many people in that locker room warned me about you? Bayley was one of the first, actually. She told me that you would step on everybody’s throat if it meant getting ahead,” Valkyria said. “I didn’t buy any of it, because I was so caught up in this fairy tale dream of winning Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. I didn’t buy any of it because I had high hopes for you.”

Valkyria went after Lynch, but Lynch ran out of the ring, so Valkyria looked to get under The Man’s skin a bit. “What’s the matter? Are you thinking about the last time we went one on one, and I beat you and took your NXT Championship,” Valkyria said. Valkyria then challenged Lynch to a match for the NXT Women’s Intercontinental Championship, and Lynch accepted.

Lynch said, “Alright, you’re on. I’m going to make that matter like I made you matter.” Valkyria fired right back, saying, “I’m going to be a better person than you, and I already know I’m a better wrestler than you.” That incensed Lynch, who started walking around the ring and losing it, which set her up for a dropkick from Valkyria. Valkyria hit a number of strikes, but Lynch ran away and over the barricade, seemingly leaving the arena. Unfortunately, Lynch snuck back around and then attacked Valkyria on the ramp before retreating backstage.

After the match, Lynch walked backstage and posted a video saying, “That’s why I’m the greatest ladies and gentlemen,” as she walked away. You can check it out in the post above. Since that moment, the match has been made official, revealing the premium live event’s second match of the card, and you can find the full card rundown below.

WWE Backlash

Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (C) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (C) vs. Becky Lynch

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

What did you think of what Lynch had to say and the heel turn overall?