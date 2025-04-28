Family Guy Tackles Hulu Shows in Wacky New Episode

Play video

Family Guy is now airing new episodes of Season 23 through the rest of the Spring, and the newest episode of the series saw the animated series take on popular Hulu shows through a fun new parody. Season 23 of the long running animated series returned earlier this Spring with a full parody of the Top Gun franchise, but it’s now revealed to be far from the only parody that we would get to see this season. Returning to its three short story format as many of these anthology episodes do, Peter introduces three different Hulu shows for Family Guy to try out.

Family Guy Season 23 Episode 10 is titled “A Real Who’s Hulu” and showcases twists on three famous Hulu streaming shows (while slipping in references to other popular shows) Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout, and The Bear. With the final of the three entries going as far as picking fun at the fact that not many will see some of these shows as Peter doesn’t quite get exactly what The Bear is about as he’s never seen it. But it was a wacky episode all around with some good takes on these favorites.

Family Guy Takes on Hulu’s Biggest Shows

The first of the three shows, Only Murders in the Building, sees Stewie, Brian and Meg team up to investigate a string of murders in their building that actually are the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer (as a reference to the Monster series on Netflix). It’s here that they call out the fact that Hulu doesn’t show as much violence as FX or Netflix shows, so they always cut away before a murder actually happens. Deciding to start a podcast, the three end up accusing the wrong person of these murders and Dahmer gets away (after killing the three of them instead).

The second of the parodies is for The Dropout, the miniseries dramatizing the fall of Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried in the series) in the medicine and tech industries. Placing Lois in the lead role with a voice and eye change to boot, she instead develops a machine that determines what The Sopranos character you are with a single drop of blood. But it’s not long before she and the rest of the company are found to be scamming people and it’s all been faked.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

The final, and least substantive, of the shorts is for The Bear. Because Peter has never seen the show, the parody spends its time guessing what actually goes on in the show. There are references to its characters and visuals, but it’s all pushed to the side as the short really doesn’t come to a conclusion compared to the other two. Peter just doesn’t have any of the context to explore the idea, and Chris wonders why they just didn’t do another show instead.

It’s funny to see Family Guy going after Hulu in this manner as not only are they in the practice of releasing exclusive specials for the streaming platform, but it’s also the exclusive home for its back catalog as well. Family Guy is also going to continue to take shots at all sorts of streaming service in the future as it will be airing new episodes through the Summer as Fox’s Animation Domination shifts its schedule from Sunday evenings to Thursdays starting on Thursday, May 29th. And with four more seasons already confirmed, Family Guy isn’t going to slow down any time soon either.