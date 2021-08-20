Disney+ recently debuted the all-new series Behind the Attraction, which explores the design and development of some of Disneyland and Walt Disney World's most famous and beloved attractions, with Disney confirming that five more episodes of the series are going to be debuting later this month. While the first installments focused on specific rides, the upcoming installments will expand the scope of the concept, diving deep into how other areas of the park were brought to life, like their hotels and their tram system. You can also check out a new look at the upcoming installments in the video above before they debut on August 25th.

Narrated by Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds), the 10-part series gives viewers an exclusive peek “behind the curtain” of the most beloved attractions and destinations at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, from Jungle Cruise to "it's a small world" to the Haunted Mansion to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Behind the Attraction delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves. The following episodes are currently available on Disney+: “Jungle Cruise,” “Haunted Mansion,” “Star Tours,” “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror,” and “Space Mountain.”

The new episodes debuting next week are described as follows:

“The Castles” - Castles are at the heart of Disney Parks around the world. The original at Disneyland Resort in California quickly became a symbol of The Walt Disney Company on par with Mickey Mouse. Hear the unique story behind each one and learn how Imagineers designed and built them.

“Disneyland Hotel” - Disneyland Resort with no hotel — what?! It almost happened. Check in to see how Walt got it built.

“it's a small world” - It all began at the 1964-1965 New York World's Fair! If a chance encounter between an Academy Award-winning actress and Walt Disney hadn't taken place, this beloved attraction might never have been created.

“Trains, Trams, and Monorails” - All aboard! Everything moves at Disney Parks, especially the guests — by land, water, and air! Walt loved locomotion of all kinds — trains, trams, monorails, and boats. They're all fun, but Walt also believed the monorail could help cities end traffic.

“Hall of Presidents” - This unprecedented presidential attraction in Liberty Square at the Magic Kingdom brings our commanders in chief to life. Walt created the world’s first human Audio-Animatronics figure based on his childhood hero, Abraham Lincoln.

Check out the new episodes of Behind the Attraction on August 25th.

