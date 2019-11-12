Frustrated Disney+ Users Are Sharing Their Disney Plus Down Screenshots

Disney+ has now launched, and like so many big, highly-anticipated new streaming services / apps, that launch has not gone quite as smooth as executives hoped. In its early hours of launch, Disney+ has experienced multiple glitches – and users are not letting Disney off the hook lightly. Social media has been lighting up with people reporting their Disney+ issues – and taking the screenshots to add some visual proof to the shaming. As stated, “#DisneyPlusDown” is not quite the trending topic that Disney CEO Bob Iger probably hoped for on Disney+ launch day – but here we are.

At the time of writing this Disney has been attacking all the Disney+ glitch issues pretty aggressively, but scroll below to get a sampling of what’s been upsetting users so far:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Does Not Bode Well…

So when does this go away @disneyplus?



Does not bode well for my first use of the app on your first day..happening across multiple platforms.



Note: it took my card info with no problem…#DisneyPlusDown pic.twitter.com/gaQRkwbBVv — Sonek 🖖🇺🇸 #WeAreStarfleet #IDIC (@Opak03) November 12, 2019

If first impressions are anything to judge by, Disney+ may be alienating a lot of customers who were waiting to see if this is truly the “Netflix-killer” it’s touted to be.

So Much Content

One mistake on this big a stage, and the Internet will savage you.

Server Overload

Live look at Disney servers seeing everyone trying to log onto Disney+ #DisneyPlus #Disney #DisneyPlusDown pic.twitter.com/EEz36jRnWt — Ship it Studios (@ShipItStudios) November 12, 2019

This Lion King meme is so perfect we can’t take it. Double points for using something that also promotes Disney content!

This Is Fine

#DisneyPlus has been just launched and it’s already down 🤣😑😅 #disneyplusdown People at Disney headquarters right now: pic.twitter.com/xblHG2XDxY — Marco S (@marko988_) November 12, 2019

While we appreciate the humor of this meme, the truth is there are probably techs scrambling all over Disney trying to fix this.

Where’s My Mandalorian?

You don’t get Star Wars fans hyped for something and then totally let them down. It will only result in the ugliest of trollings.

No YOU’RE Disconnected!

A lot of users simply cannot abide Disney+’s gaslighting clapbacks about its glitches.

Here’s the Culprit

If there was one person who was going to wreck Disney+, it would probably be the guy who’s always telling you he would.

Disney+ Is now available online. If it’s working.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.