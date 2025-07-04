Netflix’s Cancelled DC Comics Series Returns, but Its Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Lower

Nearly three years since Season 1 premiered on Netflix, The Sandman has returned for its second and final season, now streaming on Netflix. Despite a successful first season, which earned an 88% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the series was officially canceled in January. The news came as the second season was already well into post-production, with which the studio, streamer, and creative team sought to conclude the series. Sadly, though, The Sandman Season 2 appears set to end on a lower note, with a Rotten Tomatoes score that leans closer to “Rotten” than The Sandman‘s “Certified Fresh” first season.

The Sandman Season 2, which officially premiered on July 3rd, has thus far earned a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Many critics seemed to feel the second season often felt as though it wasn’t sure of where it was going with its story, but that leading man Tom Sturridge’s performance as Dream ultimately carried it through. That 75% score is a considerably lower rating than the 88% Fresh rating Season 1 received on Rotten Tomatoes, falling short of the parameters for a “Certified Fresh” badge. Fans, however, seem to agree with critics on Season 2’s Rotten Tomato score, as the audience score is even lower, with a less-than-stellar 70% on the Popcornmeter.

The second season of The Sandman kicked off production two years ago but has, unfortunately, suffered a few hiccups along the way. The series was forced to halt production in July 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike. The series officially resumed production four months later, in November 2023. While in post-production, Netflix revealed it had canceled the series. The news came as allegations surfaced against The Sandman writer Neil Gaiman. While reports indicate the cancellation was due to those allegations against Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg revealed that the decision was made in advance, with all parties having planned to end the series with its second season.

Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman focuses on Sturridge’s Dream and his Endless siblings, Destiny (Adrian Lester), Death (Kirby), Delirium (Esme Creed-Miles), Despair (Donna Preston), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). The final, wayward sibling, The Prodigal, also known as Destruction, will make their debut this season and will be played by actor Barry Sloane. The series is based on the hit DC Comics series created by Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg.

Netflix’s adaptation of The Sandman shares a connection with another Gaiman adaptation in Dead Boy Detectives, based on the series created by Gaiman and artists Matt Wagner and Malcolm Jones III, which spun out of The Sandman comics. That series, set within the world of The Sandman, was canceled after one season on Netflix.

The first season of The Sandman is streaming in its entirety now on Netflix. As for Season 2 of The Sandman, Volume 1 consisting of the first six episodes is now streaming. The second Volume will debut on July 24th with the remaining episodes. A special bonus episode will also debut on July 31st. Dead Boy Detectives is also available to stream now on Netflix.