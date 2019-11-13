Disney+ Downloaded More Than 3 Million Times on Launch Day

The Disney+ streaming service finally arrived online Tuesday morning and immediately began trending on social media. The launch came with plenty of issues, with thousands of people reporting outages and streaming issues when they first logged on to try and use the service, but that didn’t stop Disney+ from becoming a massive hit with users. Despite the well-known issues, which were mostly fixed later in the day, Disney+ still had a massive opening.

According to a report from Variety, based on research from Apptopia, the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded a whopping 3.2 million across both Apple and Android devices. The app is currently at the top of the Apple App Store charts in the United States and Canada. It’s sitting at number two overall in the App Store in the Netherlands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The overall number of downloads for Disney+ across all platforms could be much higher than Apptopia’s report, since those numbers only cover mobile devices. There’s no indication as to how well the app performed on Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Playstation, and other devices.

It’s estimated that Disney+ users spend 1.3 million hours streaming content on the service in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands across the first 24 hours it launched. That’s certainly more than most other streaming services, though the same estimates suggest that Netflix users streamed more than six million hours of content during that same time in those countries.

Still, these numbers certainly bode well for the future and success of Disney+. There will likely be people that leave the service following their one week free trial, but subscribers will continue to be added as time goes on as well.

Following the issues on launch morning, Disney released a statement saying that the problems facing users were a result of more attention that the company initially estimated.

“The demand for Disney+ has exceeded our highest expectations,” the company stated in a tweet. “We are so pleased you’re excited to watch all your favorites and are working quickly to resolve any current issues. We appreciate your patience.”

