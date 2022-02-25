Real Steel Director’s Latest Update Reveals Progress on Disney+ Series





Real Steel‘s director delivered a new update about the Disney+ series. However, Shawn Levy thinks that people should hold their horses when it comes to rumors about the show. In an interview with Collider, he said that Real Steel hasn’t begun filming yet. Now, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. But, things aren’t exactly flying toward the first season. However, Disney is probably going to get it done. Free Guy was a massive hit for the studio with Levy and Ryan Reynolds last year. It would be hard to turn down more of the duo working together, especially if it involved Hugh Jackman. Over the pandemic millions of people streamed Real Steel on Netflix. That has led to more interest in what’s going to happen with this series. For the director, the message remains the same: just be patient everyone.

“It can’t be filming this year. We have now a had several actual writer pitch meetings,” Levy revealed. “We are narrowing down the search and the ideas behind the take. There’s a lot of different ways to go. It’s a little bit daunting because a lot of those ways are valid and cool. And which one is the right one? I’ll go back to something I said in our Adam Project interview.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m just going to have to go with my gut about what is the right one, because there is no objective arbiter of right and wrong. I don’t think we’re going to, no,” he added. “Because even once we pick our writer, we’re then opening a room, we’re breaking a whole season of television. So it’s more of a process. But we are definitely making good headway now. And the way the news broke and took off has been a big boon to the writer search.”

In a previous interview with Comicbook.com, the director told Brandon Davis that he had spoken to Jackman about reinvigorating the series.

“Well, I’ll say this, Hugh and I definitely are feeling, we’ve never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it’s almost like the volume has been increasing. Hugh and I were together literally last week talking about that,” Levy mused. “So I would never say never on that, a sequel for Real Steal. Additionally, I’m friends with Hugh. I’m friends with Ryan. I will get them together. Whether it’s in Real Steel or another movie, I will direct those two amazing guys and dear friends in a movie together.”

Would you like to see another Real Steel? Let us know down in the comments!