Disney+: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in October 2024

October is just around the corner and Disney+ is getting subscribers prepared for a whole month of new movies, shows, and specials ahead. This week, the Disney streaming service unveiled its newsletter for October, revealing every single title set to be added over the course of the month. Agatha All Along just made its series debut on Disney+ Wednesday night, and Marvel fans will be happy to know there's a lot more where that came from. Every Wednesday in the month of October will see at least one new episode of Agatha All Along released. October will also bring the next wave of Bluey Minisodes. Seven of the Bluey shorts were released on Disney+ and Disney's linear channels earlier this year, while the next seven arrive on October 7th. You can check out the full list of October's Disney+ arrivals below!

October 1st Incredible Dr. Pol The Grand Finale

October 2nd Mickey's Spooky Stories (S1, 5 episodes)

The Simpsons (Season 35, 18 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

The infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself powerless after a suspicious goth Teen breaks her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards witches with what they need. Together, Agatha and the Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road...

October 3rd Witches: The Truth Behind the Trials (S1, 6 episodes)

October 4th Shortstober with Big City Greens

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 5 episodes)

Spookiz: The Movie Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Ayla, a rich and spoiled girl, suffers a shock after losing her father and is left without memories. With no one to claim her, she arrives at the El Bosque shelter. There she meets Inés and The Mirrors, a dance group. She also discovers a surprising ability: hearing the feelings of others through musical visions. Her aunt Esmeralda keeps a close eye on her to make sure the girl is not a threat to her newly inherited fortune.

October 5th The Biggest Little Farm

October 7th Bluey Minisodes – New Episodes

The collection of one-to three-minute "Bluey Minisodes" are a series of funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo. Dancing with the Stars (Season 33) – Episode 3 live 8/7c; same time as broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

October 9th Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 6 episodes)

ZOMBIES: The Re-Animated Series (S1, 5 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along - Episode 5 at 6pm PT

October 11th Expedition Amazon Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Expedition Amazon Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

"The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" A New Short from The Simpsons – Premiere

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

Sideshow Bob teams up with the most infamous villains of Disney+ to share the true meaning for the Halloween season. Filled with music, mayhem, and madness, this short from The Simpsons is simply to die for.

October 15th Pupstruction (S2, 13 episodes)

October 16th Kiff (Halloween special)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S3, 1 episode)

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 1 episode)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S2, 2 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 6 at 6pm PT

October 17th Seventeen Tour 'Follow' Again

October 18th The Devil's Climb Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

The Devil's Climb Ayla & The Mirrors - New Episodes

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition – Premiere

An all-new animated special, "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

An all-new animated special, "LEGO Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" is the tenth entry in the popular signature-branded storytelling series. In the new special from Marvel Studios and the LEGO Group, a young, aspiring hero and superhero fan inadvertently unleashes a powerful new villain looking to rid the world of the Avengers.

October 19th 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – Live at 7:00 p.m. EDT/6:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. MDT/4:00 p.m. PDTMusic's highest honor, the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction will be live on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. The 2024 ceremony will once again stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day.

October 23rd Primos (S1, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S2, 4 episodes) Marvel Television's Agatha All Along – Episode 7 at 6pm PT

October 25th Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Ayla & The Mirrors – New Episodes

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band - Premiere

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band offer the most in-depth look ever at the creation of their legendary live performances, including footage of band rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself.

