Bluey Rumors Suggest "Surprise" Episode Coming Very Soon

The third season of Bluey may not be over after all. The most popular kids show on the planet delivered an all-timer of an episode last week, with the 28-minute "The Sign" bringing laughs and tears in equal measure. After most of Bluey Season 3 had been released in the US on Disney+ and Disney Channel, the duo of episodes "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign" were announced for premieres on April 7th and April 14th, respectively. No other episodes have been announced, but some rumors floating around online suggest that one more is on the way, completing a trilogy of sorts.

There has been a lot of talk amongst insiders and fans about an episode called "Surprise!" Some online claim to have already seen the episode, saying that it initially screened alongside "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign." As of now, the third season of Bluey consists of 49 episodes (counting "The Sign" as one), a single episode short of the length of the previous two seasons. Adding "Surprise!" would bring the episode count to an even 50.

"Surprise!" as the episode's title helps make the rumors feel a little more grounded, especially many aren't expecting anything after last Sunday's groundbreaking installment. Then there's the IMDb page for Bluey, which has a listing for the episode.

IMDb pages should obviously be taken with a grain of salt, but the fact that "Surprise!" has a release date and synopsis makes it all feel a little more credible. If the listing is to be believed, the episode will come out on Sunday, April 21st, following the release pattern of the last two episodes.

The description for the episode reads: "Bluey and Bingo want Dad to play two different games, so Dad tries to play both at the same time."

It would be strange to add another episode after the events of "The Sign," since it feels like such a fitting conclusion to a season (or potentially series), but "Surprise!" is rumored to be a continuation of that same story. All of these April episodes closing out Season 3 have centered around the Heeler family's potential move away from the beloved house.

None of the distributors who handle Bluey have said anything about a potential new episode this weekend. That includes Disney and the BBC. But, using the title as a hint, that might just be part of the plan. Don't get your hopes up, but be sure to check Disney+ on Sunday to see if there's a special new episode to watch.