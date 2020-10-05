Disney+ Releases Trailer For Meet The Chimps Series

✖

Disney+ has released the official trailer for their upcoming nature series "Meet the Chimps," a production of National Geographic that will live alongside programming like the "Wild" series and others. Meet the Chimps will bring the narrative flair of National Geographic not to the heart of the jungle or the far reaches of the world, but a forest patch in Louisiana called Chimp Haven, which acts as a 200-acre refuge to more than 300 chimpanzees. The six part series is narrated by Emmy Award-winning actress Jane Lynch and "tracks the ups and downs of an extraordinary group of chimps that are given a second chance at life by a staff whose dedication, compassion and commitment knows no bounds." Watch the trailer below!

The official description for the series reads: "Through a seamless blend of natural history and observational-documentary filmmaking, Meet the Chimps puts the chimps – the heart and soul of the series – at front and center. A real-life drama with a full emotional range, the series gives unparalleled access to everything happening at Chimp Haven, including food squabbles, alliances, romances, ‘bromances’, tears, tantrums, high jinxes and heartbreaks."

All six epsiodes of Meet the Chimps will begin streaming on Disney+ on Friday, October 16.

Official descriptions for the series' six episodes were also revealed by the streamer, offering a tease of what kind of shenanigans viewers can expect from the Chimps, and what kind of hilarious names they all have. You can read those below:

Episode 101:

Two-year-old Carlee quickly learns that being cute will only get you so far in the family. Meanwhile, boisterous Riley pushes his group’s patience to the brink with his constant hijinks, and the veterinary staff race to move the rest of Slim’s group to a new state-of-the-art corral. A newcomer Midge arrives in search of a new family and a forever home, but will he make new friends?

Episode 102:

In Sara Soda’s forest, Jimmy Dean and Mason confront a rival group, but they’ll need reinforcements if they want to stand a chance. Riley’s reign over his group’s new home is threatened by the arrival of the real boss, Slim. Midge’s integration into his forever family is thrown into doubt, as troublemaker Twyla turns the group against him, perhaps permanently...

Episode 103:

As Nina celebrates a special birthday, her mischievous son Riley threatens to wreck the party. Alpha Sparky and his family prepare to move into a larger community, but only if he can overcome a debilitating injury. In Sara Soda’s family, Carlee’s big sister Arden tries to force her way up the political ladder – but has she pushed too far?

Episode 104:

Aspiring alphas Jimmy Dean and Mason go head to head in a battle for dominance in Sara Soda’s forest. Over at Slim’s place, Rebellious Riley faces a special challenge that produces an unexpected result. Meanwhile, a jealous Henry threatens to turn the Oddballs’ moving day to chaos – but will boss Donovan let the upstart ruin everything?

Episode 105:

Jimmy Dean and Mason’s battle to be the dominant male in their group reaches a tipping point, while elsewhere in the forest, Carlee joins a nighttime quest to solve a mystery. Alpha Spock is confronted by a rebellious lieutenant, Shaq. Will the laid-back leader find a way to return peace to his group?

Episode 106:

They say the best relationships start off as friendships, and Henry tests this out as he tries to romance his best friend Barbara. Meanwhile, the sanctuary’s old timers develop a strange new obsession. In Sara Soda’s forest, Carlee reaches new heights in her quest to become an independent chimp as the mystery of her paternity is finally revealed.