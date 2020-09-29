Disney+ Releases Marvel's 616 First Look Trailer

✖

Almost a year after the series was announced for the Disney+ streaming service, the official key art and trailer for Marvel's 616 has been revealed. When the series was first announced it was billed as a series designed to explore the intersection between the Marvel universe and our own world, which is clear from both the trailer and the full list of episode titles and directors. Unlike many of the higher profile releases on Disney+, Marvel's 616 will go for the binge model when it's released, debuting all eight of its episodes at once. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 20.

You can find the official trailer and poster for the series below. The list of episode titles and directors each includes:

“Japanese Spider-Man” Directed by David Gelb

“Higher Further Faster” Directed by Gillian Jacobs

“Amazing Artisans” Directed by Clay Jeter

“Lost and Found” Directed by Paul Scheer

“Suit Up!” Directed by Andrew Rossi

“Unboxed” Directed by Sarah Ramos

“The Marvel Method” Directed by Brian Oakes

“Marvel Spotlight” Directed by Alison Brie

Though the content of each episode can likely be surmised from the titles, it was previously confirmed exactly what two of the episodes will be. The episode “Higher, Further, Faster” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs shines a light on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. The Paul Scheer-directed episode “Lost and Found,” following the actor and comedian’s eye-opening and hilarious journey to discover the “forgotten” characters of Marvel Comics.

In a previous interview for Comic-Con@Home series executive producer Jason Sterman said he believes that these slices of storytelling will feel weighty enough to stand on their own and feel like their own movies.

"The idea of the anthology aspect is using each episode as a way of telling a singular story," Sterman said this summer. "Each of these episodes kind of acts as its own individual film… We really wanted to bring in filmmakers who had a unique voice and unique vision, and let them play within this universe by finding stories they were impassioned about -- something that piqued their interest."

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Sarah Amos, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Stephen Wacker for Marvel; and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.