Star Wars: The Mandalorian's Temuera Morrison Breaks Down Boba Fett's New Look and Voice

At long last, iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett made his return to a galaxy far, far away last week when he appeared on the latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Played by Temuera Morrison, who starred in Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, Boba has been through quite a lot since we last saw him, but falling into a sarlacc pit will do that to you. The bounty hunter's face is scarred, his style is different, and his voice is hoarse. A lot has changed for Boba Fett, and Morrison had a lot to do with the new look and sound.

After making his Mandalorian debut last week, Morrison spoke with StarWars.com and took a deep dive into his new take on Boba Fett. He may not know exactly what Boba has gone through in the years since the sarlacc pit, but he understand the toll it has taken on him, and how that evolution has led to significant physical changes.

“I did rely a lot on the makeup,” Morrison said. “I worked with Brian Sipe. When we started to work once things got underway, and we decided I would play Boba Fett and we got over all the excitement, we actually had to sit in the chair and start doing the actual work and the creating, and look at where he’s been and his past. So I spent a lot of the time sitting in the makeup chair, watching what was being applied, and then things just started to happen organically.”

“It was a conscious choice,” he added. “I thought, every now and then he hit some tonal qualities where, hey, he has been scarred. He has been affected internally, as well. So without sounding too false I wanted to bring a little gravel in there to give it a bit of timbre.”

At this point, there's no telling how much more Boba Fett we'll see in The Mandalorian. He could be around for the rest of the season, or we could be waiting for that spinoff news everyone seems to be expecting. Either way, it was at least good to see the bounty hunter finally back up his hype.

What did you think of Boba Fett's new look? Let us know in the comments!